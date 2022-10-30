Kohli's Photo With Tricolour During National Anthem Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him 'Pride of India'

Virat Kohli, who was the lone fighter in the cracking contest against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, was photographed with the tricolours during India’s national anthem ahead of India-South Africa encounter on Sunday. As the players of both nations lined up for their respective national anthems, the cameraperson panned to the Indian flag as the national anthem roared at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This was when the broadcasters zoomed in on Kohli singing the national anthem and the two moments were merged together.

Cricket fans who spotted the magnificent sight were quick to share the overlaid scenes on the microblogging site Twitter.

“Virat Kohli and the Indian flag – best thing ever!” captioned one Twitter user.

Virat Kohli and the Indian flag – best thing ever! 🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/phQe7JliWR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2022

Virat Kohli & Indian flag – What a picture.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/O8C8hQJLPF — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan fans have turned up on social media to support their arch-rivals India against South Africa in a bid stay in the hunt for the semis round in the T20 World Cup.

1.5 billion are going to support India tomorrow. Agar tab bhi na jeeta to ye qudrat ka nizam hai, qubool karlena. — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) October 29, 2022

Babar Azam and whole of Pakistan before #INDvSA match pic.twitter.com/Rosu2d2Huy — J (@jaynildave) October 29, 2022

Via Shazy Khan pic.twitter.com/Hh0VkUGyds — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) October 29, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in Perth. India, who started their campaign with back-to-back wins, are aiming to keep the winning momentum but have made one change to that winning combination by bringing in Deepak Hooda for Axar Patel.

You can catch all the live action from India and South match here.

