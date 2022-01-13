Virat Kohli Instructing Players to Cheer for His Bowlers is Why He Will Always Be Our Captain

Seeing Virat Kohli lead the team after returning from a one-match break has upped the hopes of fans who are now eager to witness India beat South Africa 2-1 on their home soil in the currently levelled series. Making his intentions furthermore clear that he was here to win, Kohli played a captain’s knock of 79, an inning that stood out for being disciplined and gritty in India’s 223 in their first innings after the skipper won the toss and chose to bat. Realising that his side did not have much on the scoreboard to defend, an animated Kohli was seen cheering on for his men through the second day of the Cape Town Test. With South Africa inching closer to India’s score, batting at 159-4, Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets in the 56th over and changed the course in a span of three deliveries.

Playing in an empty stadium with Covid-19 at large across the globe, Kohli prompted his men in the dugout and those present on the field to cheer on for the bowlers. The moment was recorded and shared widely on social media as Kohli was appreciated for making the atmosphere lively for his men.

“Keep clapping boys," Kohli uttered.

Kohli celebrates the wickets.. looks towards his team dug out and shouts 'Keep Clapping Boys.. Keep Clapping' and this follows.. This guy just creates an amazing atmosphere in the match.. pic.twitter.com/ens77zqg3M — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 12, 2022

As it would turn out, South Africa were bundled out for 210, 13 runs fewer than Team India’s first innings’ score. Bumrah finished with an impressive five-wicket haul. The pacer looked in control while threatening the edges, pushing back the batters with short stuff and testing them non-stop. He picked up his seventh fifer which was the joint-highest for an Indian pacer after 27 Tests - equaling Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan.

As for India’s second outing, the visitors ended the day with 57/2, gaining a lead of 70 at stumps. With three days of play left, a result is pretty much in sight. It’s only a matter of time that we see either Dean Elgar or Virat Kohli lifting the winning trophy.

