'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain

Gaurav Arora, Kohli's doppelgänger, has taken the TikTok janta by storm.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
TikTok star (left) and Virat Kohli (right). (Instagram)
Be it leading the Indian cricket team from the front or his regular appearances in TV commercials, Virat Kohli is usually hard to ignore. With millions backing him every time he takes the field, his batting elegance, hunger for runs or simply being the animated self on the field, make him one of his kind.

But, the buck doesn't stop there.

While Kohli is unarguably the GOAT, he is definitely not the only "Kohli" who has been going viral in recent times.

Because believe it or not, 'Virat Kohli' is now a sensation on social media video app TikTok.

No, we aren't talking about the skipper who led the Men in Blue in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

Gaurav Arora, Kohli's doppelgänger, runs a viral account under username @gauravarora_5 on TikTok and his eerie resemblance to the Indian captain has earned him as many as 4 million followers on the platform.

In one of the videos, which has got more than 38k likes, the TikTok star is seeing supporting the Indian team during the 2019 World Cup.

His videos caught the fancy of Twitter as well, who were left bamboozled by the spooky likeness to the cricketing star.

Earlier, an Instagram model, Najeem Khan, who looked eerily like Salman Khan, was spotted on TikTok having 2 million followers.

