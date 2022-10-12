Virat Kohli is Obsessed With Watches and He Can't Stop Asking This Question on Instagram

Hardik Pandya has some of the most tasteful wristwatches one can own but he isn’t the only “watch guy” in the Indian cricket scene. From KL Rahul to Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav, watch enthusiasts often spot the Patek Philippes, Rolexes, Audemars Piguets, Richard Milles of the world donning the wrists of popular cricketers of India on their Instagram feeds. Well, Virat Kohli is no different. His love for Rolexes has been widely documented on his socials but he is also a curious guy.

Kohli keeps a tab on what watches his friends and colleagues are currently wearing.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @awkdipti spotted Kohli asking nerdy watch questions on Instagram. The Indian cricketer also complimented his friend Shreyans and fellow cricketer Shubman Gill on their respective luxury timepieces.

Virat sabse ek hee question puchta rehta hai kya😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DvCjXyM28v — best girl (@awkdipti) October 11, 2022

Another user joined the conversation and shared an Instagram screenshot where Kohli can be seen praising all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s swanky wristwatch.

Hilariously enough, some fans have wondered if Kohli had actually gifted the aforementioned people the said watches, hence prompting his curious comments.

sala ek gift deke usko baar baar yaad karwata rahega — t (@tanmayyy_) October 11, 2022

Maybe he gifted them — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 11, 2022

Some luxury watches Kohli has rocked in the past.

Meanwhile, Kohli was recently spotted chilling with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stonis and his friend, Shreyans ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 that is scheduled to be played in Australia starting October 16.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here