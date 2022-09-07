Virat Kohli Kissed Yuzvendra Chahal After Kusal Mendis Wicket and Everyone Liked it

Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought plenty of drama and hopes back after Sri Lanka got off to a flying start while chasing India’s 174 in the Asia Cup nail-biter on Tuesday. Sri Lanka, who were once cruising at 97/0, saw themselves in all sorts of trouble as Chahal quickly changed that equation to 110/4 by picking three wickets in quick succession, much to the delight of Indian players and fans across.

While all the wickets were celebrated with equal zeal, it was Kusal Mendis’s (57) dismissal to Chahal that saw Virat Kohli sprint to the legspinner and plant a kiss on his head.

Mendis was Chahal’s third wicket as the in-form batter and Sri Lankan opener was completely foxed in front of the stumps. A DRS call too couldn’t save the batter. Kohli, realising how big the wicket was, kissed Chahal on the head and the special moment melted hearts of fans on the microblogging site Twitter.

Reason why chahal took 3 wickets . Kohli's kiss 😘🔥 pic.twitter.com/PrlWyqkfAl — ISHN (@Deshdrohit) September 6, 2022

Chahal got his reward from Kohli😂 pic.twitter.com/MegIjmNoaZ — iᴍ_Aʀʏᴀɴ18 (@crickohli18) September 6, 2022

The Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal bond. pic.twitter.com/xU5M4VLzWj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 6, 2022

Virat Kohli kissed Yuzi Chahal when he got the wicket of danger man Kusal Mendis, that RCB bond between Kohli & Chahal! #INDvSL #INDvsSL #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/Bi3CPi8bG7 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 6, 2022

Kohli Kissing Chahal On The Forehead Melts My Heart ♥️ — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) September 6, 2022

Okay virat kohli I see you. That kiss on Chahal's forehead. Such a dad move — 💌💫 (@sevdimAsDor) September 6, 2022

India posted a stiff target on the scoreboard after skipper Rohit Sharma rose to the occasion and added 72 out of India’s 173/8. Sri Lanka got off to a flying start and the match seemed done and dusted as the opening pair Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendi added fast-paced 97. Yuzvendra Chahal’s three quick wickets and one scalped by Ravichandran Ashwin brought back mighty hopes in the Indian camp. Those, however, were short-lived. Dasun Shanaka (33*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) stayed rooted and took Sri Lanka comfortably over the winning line with delivery to spare.

