Virat Kohli Meets 'Pizze-Burger' Fame Momin Saqib After India-Pakistan Game

Remember when Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 World Cup and their fans gave us an evergreen meme in “Mujhe maaro” or “Ekdum se waqt badal gaye, jazbaat badal gaye?” These were the iconic lines of Momin Saqib who became an internet sensation in 2019. He is now a social media influencer. Last night, Momin attended India vs Pakistan Asia Cup held in Dubai and he made it a point to meet a few cricketers from both teams once the match got over. He took to his Instagram and Twitter and shared videos of him meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

“A great sportsman and a humble personality. Good to see you back in form. What a game tonight! See you in the finals InshAllah Shall see you in the final!” Momin captioned sharing a video with Kohli. In the video, both can be seen shaking hands and talking. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 350K views. Netizens have bombarded the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, “What the fuck! Hahaha This is cute.” Another person wrote, “That’s called sports and human spirit….love that They proved that cricket are just a sport and only a game…doesn’t matter who win matter is that we played together with love and enjoy !!!”

Here are a few reactions:

Pizzay khanday rahe ho raati https://t.co/lzmxZX0TPb — Ali Wajee Ur Rehman (@iamaliwajee) August 29, 2022

kohli speaking punjabi oh my heart https://t.co/1dtysEPLPr — ♡ (@gilllivesindil) August 29, 2022

I really like Kohli for not just being one of the best cricketers in the world but more so a great human being. https://t.co/TL5k3gilNu — Azhar Iqbal (@AzharIq43390235) August 29, 2022

Love to see virat speaking punjabi https://t.co/PbBHxyZDT3 — sharles eclair.❤ (@annoyedasfuc) August 29, 2022

There’s something simply amazing about @imVkohli that makes him so likable. He exudes genuineness. I have nothing but respect for this man. https://t.co/cKBOsj8rND — Imran Jan (@Imran_Jan) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter could not hold their emotions back as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup campaign starter at Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The Rohit Sharma-led side, with crucial contributions by Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, chased Pakistan’s target of 148 with three balls to spare. Soon after the triumph, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory posts for Team India with many reminding Pakistan “Baap To Baap Hota hai”. Users came up with hilarious memes taking dig at Pakistan.

Winning the toss in the high-octane contest, Rohit Sharma put Pakistan to bat first, a decision that was soon proved right by Bhuneshwar Kumar y picking the wicket of Babar Azarm. Building on the early breakthrough, Indian pacers led by Bhuneshwars curtailed Pakistan’s scoring rate. While Mohammad Rizwan attempted to hold the innings together, the regular fall of wickets and the break on the scoring rate got the better hold of him. Rizwan was dismissed after scoring 43 off 42 balls. Pakistan was reeling at 114/ 7 in the 18th over.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here