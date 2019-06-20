Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Get New Hairstyles After India’s Win Over Pakistan, See Pics
Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim in London.
Making full use of the five-day gap between their matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal got new hairstyles in London.
While MS Dhoni is known for going along with the latest fad when it comes to hairstyles, Pandya is the new trendsetter in the Indian cricket team.
So the haircut session continues and what a pleasure to do legend @msdhoni ‘s hair ... BTW @hardikpandya7 that’s a super click ❤️#hardikpandya #worldcup2019 #london #cricket Hardik Pandya MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/bWyW2Uivbh
— Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) June 19, 2019
Haircut session for @hardikpandya7 ❤️ Hardik Pandya in London #worldcup2019 #cricket #london pic.twitter.com/k2KuO5ek9P — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) June 19, 2019
Both Dhoni and Hardik Pandya sported faded sides along with a longer cut on the top and their new look is already winning a lot of hearts on social media.
Meanwhile, India cricket team took to social media to post photos of Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal with their new haircuts on Wednesday. The duo were also seen sporting short hair on the sides, which seems to be the trend in the Indian dressing room.
View this post on Instagram
The Indian cricket team has been the pacesetters on the field, and are also making sure their style sets the bar high off the field.
Recently, Hardik Pandya was seen flaunting a new diamond necklace that he had customized for his maiden World Cup campaign.
A tiny bat and ball was seen hanging from the necklace, entirely made of diamonds.
"I got this made especially for the World Cup. You can see there is a bat and a ball. I have painted the seam of the ball as black which is anyway the normal colour on a real ball. This chain, watch and ring are all made of diamonds. It shines!" Pandya told Chahal in a video.
India beat Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester in a much-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals and will next take on Afghanistan on Saturday. Having won 3 out of their 4 matches, India are well placed to seal a berth in the semi-final of the World Cup in England.
