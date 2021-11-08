Pakistani Fans Troll Virat Kohli Over 'Going Home' Tweet After India's World Cup Exit

India’s dream to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup came crashing down after a dominant New Zealand cruised to an 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Sunday to book the final available spot for the next round of the marquee tournament. Afghanistan had the backing of Indian fans who came out in numbers to support the team and hoped for a miracle win over the Black Caps which would have then brought the Net Run Rate into play. But the comprehensive win by Kane Williamson’s men ensured that India would be packing their bags moments after completing the formalities against Namibia on Monday.

As the desi fans found comfort in memes and light-hearted jokes online, a 9-year-old tweet by current captain Virat Kohli was unearthed on the microblogging site Twitter.

“going home tomorrow. not a good feeling," tweet dated March 20 2012 by Kohli read.

going home tomorrow. not a good feeling .— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2012

Although the old and out-of-context tweet began doing rounds on the Indian Twitter, it wasn’t long before it reached the other side of the border and Pakistani fans were quick to troll the Indian skipper.

It's ok business class hai, pair phaila ke baithna https://t.co/Q8uwY6TZ7u— once again, we move (@Ocreativitigang) November 7, 2021

Its ok dear. ❤— Aqsa Ahmed khan (@ShinyAqsa) November 7, 2021

Indian cricket team qualified for mumbai airport jishan pic.twitter.com/lKtAbBmIHE— Wisal Khan (@WisalAh57172897) November 7, 2021

Indian Fans right nowBye Bye India pic.twitter.com/S9WwuXIwLV— لائبہ اعوانPTI✌️ (@iiamarmygirl) November 7, 2021

Why are Pakistani fans so ecstatic, you ask?

Pakistan beat Scotland by a huge margin on Sunday to end their campaign on a high. There were never any lows from their side as they went on to win five out of five. The team, working as an absolute unit, are to face Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.