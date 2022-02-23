Who's the G.O.A.T? Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fans Go to War as Twitter Introduces Goat Emoji

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mahesh Babu, MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Messi, Rafael Nadal, and many prominent sportspersons and celebrities became the top trending hashtags in India upon Twitter’s introduction of “goat" emojis, an acronym used to describe the greatest of all time. The emoji of the animal was initially triggered when users tweeted out the names of Kohli, Messi, and the likes and slowly but surely the trend caught up and the goat pretty much appeared alongside the names of celebrated figures in the country. Who’s the real G.O.A.T?

Fans tweeted out in numbers to lend support to their superstars.

THE G.O.A.T OF INDIAN CINEMA-#Vijay— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 23, 2022

• Sidharth Shukla will Always Be the G.O.A.T.#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/QtAijYh0LP— hourly Sidharth Shukla (@hourlysid) February 23, 2022

Cricket Twitter chimed in and the hashtag was hijacked to pit Virat Kohli against Rohit Sharma, a common rivalry of fans from both camps on social media.

The Greatest batsman in the history of ODI cricket .#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/sB3odL8nvz— Prashanth.. (@its_King18) February 23, 2022

Earlier this month, Twitter launched customised goat emojis ahead of the Super Bowl to honour Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

