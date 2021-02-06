Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Standing in Sync During Chennai Test Against England is Meme Gold

A photograph of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from day 1 of the first Test match against England being played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has caught the fancy of cricket fans on social media.

Returning from a historic win on Australian soil, the first day of cricket in Chennai belonged to the visiting side England captained by Joe Root.

The English skipper led from the front as he grounded the hosts with a superb century in Chennai. Incidentally, this was also his hundredth Test and hence the moment became even more special. Root worked Washington Sundar towards Fine Leg and ran the single to complete a milestone which will see him in the company of greats like Colin Cowdrey and Ricky Ponting.

Amid the run flow and battering of Indian bowling attack by the Englishmen, a snapshot of Kohli and Sharma standing in sync brought the social media alive and memers were put to work immediately.

Root who batted long hours on Friday was down with cramps by the time penultimate over of the day was getting bowled. He slog-swept Ravichandran Ashwin and soon fell down with agony.

Kohli soon rushed to his counterpart and helped stretch his legs which gave Root some relief. Soon after King Kohli was lauded on social media for showing sportsmanship. Here is what happened:

Meanwhile, the second day of Chennai Test brought more misery to the Indian bowlers as Root continued his attack and is batting unbeaten at 172* at the time of writing this.

