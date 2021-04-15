Virat Kohli's RCB are Table Toppers of IPL 2021 and Fans Celebrate the 'Rare Occasion' With Memes

Yes, it’s too early in the tournament to be talking IPL points table and team rankings but hey it’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and the unit led by Virat Kohli is currently enjoying the top spot after registering two consecutive wins, the second victory coming against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. The thrilling encounter is being called the carbon copy of the Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash on Tuesday. Chasing 150, SRH were pretty much in the hunt with 96 for 1 in 13.1 overs before they collapsed to eventually lose by six runs. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the star for RCB with 3 for 7 from 2 overs.

SRH needed 35 in 24 with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the middle at one stage, when all hell broke loose after the Time Out. Off the first ball after the time out, Bairstow fell to Shahbaz looking to attack him. In the next ball, Pandey fell looking to attack him. Off the last ball, Abdul Samad was out in a similar fashion. None of them, especially Pandey, had learnt from earlier matches here that the set batsman had to bat through.

Credits: IPL 2021 (Google)

RCB’s miraculous escape from a probable defeat added another two points to their kitty, pushing them on top of the table with 4 points. Longtime IPL fans who have rarely witnessed RCB on top of the points table were quick to mark the development with memes.

My mom asked me "where’s the TV remote?"I said, "RCB" She replied, "what are you talking about?!" I said, "on top of the table" — A (@_shortarmjab_) April 14, 2021

RT if your team is the table toppers. #Rcb pic.twitter.com/8VZ8rThEoN— Mahi (@i_stanKohli18) April 14, 2021

2021 watching RCB is on first position on point table : #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/JXkgBwHYFg— Pulkit///(Prince)/// Arya (@sarcasticyadav_) April 14, 2021

YESS WE DID IT ND AT THE TOP OF THE TABLE #Rcb #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/4CacFmfHkp— edser lovebot (@heyyshonaaa) April 14, 2021

RCB fans to others after RCB tops the #IPL2021 points table pic.twitter.com/I4RV8xFH39— Khushi (@khushhay) April 15, 2021

RCB is At The Top of The Table Anyone Else Getting 2016 Vibes ?❤️#Playbold #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/adYz4xqXwS — RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) April 14, 2021

RCB is at the top of IPL points table. #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/b2Ci15omwy— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 14, 2021

#SRHvRCBRCB is on first position in point tableRcb fans pic.twitter.com/C2QWoqIZys — DEFINITE (@SastaSrcasam) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, after the match at the presentation ceremony, Kohli said the extra bowling options – RCB had 8 bowling options – did the trick.

“Not as exhausted as I’m proud. It was a top game for us and probably it will get more and more tougher here. You saw it in KKR vs MI – you’re never really out of the game. The wicket is only going to get tougher in the coming games, and those extra bowling options made the impact performances in the middle overs," the RCB captain said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here