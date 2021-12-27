Virat Kohli Smiles After Toss Win Against South Africa, Fans Call it 'Christmas Miracle'

Virat Kohli’s exceptional batting averages across all the formats of cricket are commendable but there’s one department where even his track record goes for a “toss" and one can only describe it as jinxed. So when India’s Test captain came out at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium ahead of the First Test against South Africa in the three-match Test series on Sunday, all eyes were on Kohli for obvious reasons. Kohli managed to “flip" his jinxed luck and the skipper, in a rare toss win, decided to put his men to bat first.

The leader had a big smile on his face after the toss win and cricket fans went gaga over it. Memes followed next.

STOP THE PRESS!Kohli has won the toss for two tests in a row! — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 26, 2021

That smile after Winning the Toss @imVkohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7G2XjuNRX1— Nishita Sarma ॐ (@MyLoveVirat18) December 26, 2021

Virat Kohli winning the toss? A true Christmas miracle ✨ pic.twitter.com/XzkWw0uYTh— sohom | NWH era (@AwaaraHoon) December 26, 2021

Kohli won the toss We are batting first— Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) December 26, 2021

VIRAT KOHLI HAS WON A TOSS! Man is ending the year on a high just by winning a toss! #SAvIND— Prajakta (@18prajakta) December 26, 2021

The coin hated Shastri, not Kohli 6/6 toss wins under Dravid now— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) December 26, 2021

Kohli win another toss pic.twitter.com/vxzEB8a3nR— Asjad ⚔️ (@NameIsAsjad) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, KL Rahul achieved some massive feat as he registered his seventh Test century in Centurion. He became only the second Indian opener to score a century in the Rainbow Nation after Wasim Jaffer’s century in Cape Town in 2006-07. He also became only the third opening batter after David Warner and Chris Gayle to hit a century in Centurion and over all the 54th batter to reach the three-figure mark in South Africa.

He also joined the elite list with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to become the third Indian batter to score a century in Centurion and 11th over batter to do so. Rahul now has a century in all the countries he has played in - two in England and one each in Australia, India, Sri Lanka. West Indies and now South Africa.

