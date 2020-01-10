Virat Kohli Thinking About Chole Bhature While Batting at Nets is the Most Delhi Thing Ever

It is no secret that skipper Virat Kohli has set unprecedented fitness standards in the Indian cricket team. The Indian skipper's regular Instagram videos of rigorous gym sessions and his vocal strict diet plans prove how he is one of the fittest athletes donning the Indian jersey. And, he shows it.

But the Delhi boy in Kohli always has Chole Bhature on his mind even if he doesn't get to devour it every so often.

On Thursday, ahead of the third and final T20I contest against the visiting Sri Lankan squad, Kohli took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself toiling at the nets but thinking about a dish.

With eyes glued to the ball, Kohli wrote, "Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chole Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus."

Kohli also posted the same on his Twitter account to funny reactions from desi fans.

Ball out of the bowlers hand and it's gone out of the stadium then chholle bhature meal deserve😅😂 — Soumyajit Mete (@Soumyajit_here) January 9, 2020

Had just the same focus for my Dinner tonight :) :P pic.twitter.com/tUcaQeVypi — Niraj Singhvi (@RealSinghvi) January 9, 2020

But this isn't the first time Kohli has been vocal about his love for the delicacy.

In fact, in an interview with Gaurav Kapur on the popular show Breakfast With Champions, Kohli admitted that if he ever had a cheat day, it would be in the form of visiting Ram's Chole Bhature in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi.

"Rajouri Garden mein Ram ke Chole Bhature. 110%. Woh bhi uski dukaan ke paas jaake. Ghar aate aate toh woh bhature kahan rehte hain? Seeli hui bread ki feel aati hai. Taaze, taaze jo phoole hue jo aate hain. Jisme ungli maar ke bhatura jo neeche. Thode pyaaz, thodi hari chutney aur gajar, mirch ka achaar.

(Ram's Chole Bhature in Rajouri Garden 110 per cent. That too I'll go to his shop and have it...not take away. By the time it comes home, it's not a bhatura anymore. It feels like a stale bread. Fresh bhatura is where you pop a hole with your finger with some onions, mint chutney, and some pepper pickle)," a virtually drooling Kohli told Kapur.

Of course, the extremely fit Kohli followed it up by sharing his diet plans and foods that keep him on his toes on and off the cricket field.

