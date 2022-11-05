Virat Kohli Turns 34: Times the G.O.A.T Stood Up For Others, From Anushka Sharma to Shami

Virat Kohli, the legend of modern cricket and India’s run-machine, rings in his 34th birthday today. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who played with Kohli for around a decade for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, said in a birthday message today, “You are one hell of a cricket player, but you are a much better human being. Thank you very much for your friendship. Thanks for being a great teammate and just a great man.” Attesting to this fact are all the times when Kohli not only brought Team India some great victories, but in the process, showed integrity and strength in standing up for others.

Here are a few instances when Kohli put his foot down when others were in trouble, from his wife Anushka Sharma to teammates Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

When Virat Kohli lashed out at people trolling Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has repeatedly suffered vicious trolling from people blaming her for Kohli’s performances on the field. The couple are each other’s steadfast supporters and in such an instance, Kohli lashed out at the trolls targeting Sharma. He took to Instagram, writing in part of his message: “Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity [sic].” He also made it a point that he did not want any “respect” for putting out the post.

When he stood up against trolls targeting Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami came under some disgraceful online abuse after India’s loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year. Shami was attacked by trolls for his religious identity. Kohli minced no words in extending his support to Shami. While addressing a pre-match media briefing Kohli called the trolls “spineless” and said: “Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do.”

“There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person,” he added.

“Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. “That is a very sacred and a personal thing and that should be left there,” Kohli said.

When he shut down journalist on question of dropping Rohit Sharma

Good answer by Captain Virat Kohli to that journalist who was questioning Rohit Sharma's place in the Indian T20I Team

How can u even think of that ?? #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #BCCIpic.twitter.com/sxzfO7HKGP — Un-Lucky (@Luckyytweets) October 25, 2021

During ICC T20 World Cup 2021, a journalist asked Kohli about team selection following the loss to Pakistan. The journalist asked him if Rohit Sharma could have been replaced by Ishan Kishan in the coming matches. Kohli sarcastically replied, “It’s a very brave question! What do you think sir? I played the team that I thought was the best, what is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma off T20Is?” He proceeded to laugh it off and mocked the digging for “controversy”.

