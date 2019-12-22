Virat Kohli Visiting Shelter Home as Santa Claus Ahead of Christmas Will Bring a Smile to Your Face
The video, released ahead of the Christmas and New Year, earned huge praise on social medial, with many appreciating the Indian skipper for taking time off and surprising the kids.
Image credits: Twitter/StarSports.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli surprised kids at a shelter home in Kolkata by turning Santa Claus for them and presenting them with gifts.
In a video released by Star Sports, Kohli was seen in the Santa get-up -- all plump in a red suit and a protruding belly with white beard and brows -- meeting the children at the shelter home.
He then distributed gifts to the children as per their wishlist. Then the kids were asked if they would like to meet Kohli as "Spiderman and Superman were on vacation".
Excited to meet the cricketer, the children screamed "yes". The Indian skipper then took off his cap and disguise and reveals his identity, thus leaving the kids in total surprise. The 31-year-old then interacted with the kids spreading festive cheer ahead of Christmas.
The video, released ahead of the Christmas and New Year, earned huge praise on social media, with many appreciating the Indian skipper for taking time off and surprising the kids.
Watch @imVKohli dress up as and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long! This joyful season, let’s remember to spread the love. pic.twitter.com/VF8ltmDZPm— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2019
People lauded the sweet gesture.
This is a really sweet gesture. Great job @StarSportsIndia team.— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) December 20, 2019
Me and my mom literally cried after watching this video...That's just outstanding..Spreading happyness in life of others is the most important thing in humans life..And .@imVkohli you are king of this also.Hey .@StarSportsIndia Just one thing @jatinsapru #ViratKohli— Kiran (@Kiran85490348) December 20, 2019
Virat is such a great human being. Such a great personality— Shiva Aduri (@AduriShiva) December 20, 2019
Excellent work by @StarSportsIndia Great to see surprise package @imVkohli bro..❤— Soundar MSD (@SoundarMSD) December 20, 2019
This is So sweet.... ❤❤— (@SagaRi_L) December 21, 2019
Kohli is currently leading the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. While the visitors won the first ODI by eight wickets in Chennai, the Men in Blue registered a commanding victory in the second game in Visakhapatnam to level the series.
The two teams will now face each other in the decider on Sunday in Cuttack.
(With inputs from IANS)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anubhav Sinha to Sujoy Ghosh: Here are the Best Hindi Film Directors of 2019
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 Written Updates: Sidharth, Rashami's Ugly Fight Brings House to Standstill
- How Hindi Films Turned Into a Tool to Form New Narratives in 2019
- Despite Slow Business Amid CAA Protests, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Manages to Earn Rs 24.5 Cr on Day 1
- From Rose to Hugs, Protestors Show How Dissent Can be Shown Through Love and Empathy