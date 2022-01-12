'Virat Kohli Vs South Africa': Viral Photo of 'Lone Fighter' Sums Up Indian Captain's Gritty 79

Virat Kohli, India’s Test captain, played a gritty knock of 79 on the first day of the third and deciding Test in Cape Town where Indian batters struggled to get going. Team India were eventually bowled out for 223 owing to a tight bowling attack by Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen who lead from the front, scalping 4 and 3 wickets respectively. Although the day belonged to South African side, it was Kohli’s hard-fought innings that was hailed widely by fans and critics. The Indian skipper played as many as 201 deliveries for his 79. However, the highlight of the day, according to the viewers, came during the 52nd over of the Indian innings when Kohli was adjudged not out despite a spike on the UltraEdge.

Kohli was facing Duanne Olivier when he tried to guide one down his leg, but failed to connect. South Africans appealed confidently but were turned down. Convinced that they had the big fish in their bag, skipper Dean Elgar went upstairs for the review. Noticing a spike, the hosts broke into premature celebrations only to be turned down once again, this time by the third umpire Allahudien Paleker. It was concluded that there was no bat involved and that the ball had, in fact, brushed Kohli’s pad.

This was when Kohli was snapped standing up against the Proteas, a photo of the “lone fighter" that became the highlight of the day for many.

What a Picture - Virat Kohli vs South Africa. pic.twitter.com/P3T3zMgIgJ— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 11, 2022

Indian innings summed up in a pic. Once again onus on bowlers to keep us in the game. #SAvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vsRasnJAy0— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2022

A classy and determined knock from Virat Kohli ❤️Virat Kohli becomes the second highest leading run scorer for India in test in south africa..Well played captain Kohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/RIowG3z8Mo— Anjali Sharma (@Anjali_vk_18) January 11, 2022

Kohli's iconic 79 helped IND to reach 211 when they were 33/2 .So damn proud of you @imVkohli , well played ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FSpXrehzxN— Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) January 11, 2022

Time changes .. but this man @imVkohli remains the same pic.twitter.com/qj7LUfJtyP—  (@im_dheeru_) January 11, 2022

India bundled out early meant South Africa’s openers had to face the final 8 overs of the day before stumps when Jasprit Bumrah struck and sent back the dangerous captain Elgar for 3.

Day 2 will commence with the hosts trailing by 206 runs and 9 wickets in hand.

