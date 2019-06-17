Virat Kohli Walks Off Despite Being Not Out But Cricket Fans Stay Back For Memes

In a display of true sportsmanship, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to walk off when he thought he had nicked a bouncer from Mohammad Amir straight into Sarfaraz's gloves. He hadn't and without waiting for the umpire's call, Kohli left the pitch after playing a handsome knock of 77 off 65.

The replays that followed were frustrating both for fans and the captain alike.

The ball was nowhere near Kohli's bat and the 'snicko' confirmed as well that there was no edge, making his decision to walk a mystery.

One possibility could be that Kohli heard a noise from his bat and thought he had edged the ball and hence walked. Kohli and MS Dhoni were later seen checking if the former's bat handle was loose.

His decision to walk back was one that fans on social media couldn't comprehend. His call to depart without umpire's intervention and at a time when India looked to cruise over the 350-mark left Twiteratti really, really confused.

Despite reaching the final total of 336/5, Kohli doing a Gilchrist without even nicking the ball had fans up in arms. Some responded with anger, some were simply amused by his sportsmanship, and others decided to stay back for memes.

His departure didn't hamper India much as Pakistan never got back in the game and after displaying ordinary bowling and fielding, the Pakistani batsmen, too, didn't rise to the occasion. As a result, India won the rain-hit match by 89 runs (D/L method. With his stylish half-century, Kohli breached the 11,000 ODI run-mark and became the fastest cricketer in doing so.