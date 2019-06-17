Virat Kohli Walks Off Despite Being Not Out But Cricket Fans Stay Back For Memes
In a display of true sportsmanship, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to walk off when he thought he had nicked a bouncer from Mohammad Amir. He did not.
Screenshot from Twitter / Hotstar.
In a display of true sportsmanship, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to walk off when he thought he had nicked a bouncer from Mohammad Amir straight into Sarfaraz's gloves. He hadn't and without waiting for the umpire's call, Kohli left the pitch after playing a handsome knock of 77 off 65.
The replays that followed were frustrating both for fans and the captain alike.
The ball was nowhere near Kohli's bat and the 'snicko' confirmed as well that there was no edge, making his decision to walk a mystery.
One possibility could be that Kohli heard a noise from his bat and thought he had edged the ball and hence walked. Kohli and MS Dhoni were later seen checking if the former's bat handle was loose.
His decision to walk back was one that fans on social media couldn't comprehend. His call to depart without umpire's intervention and at a time when India looked to cruise over the 350-mark left Twiteratti really, really confused.
Despite reaching the final total of 336/5, Kohli doing a Gilchrist without even nicking the ball had fans up in arms. Some responded with anger, some were simply amused by his sportsmanship, and others decided to stay back for memes.
BREAKING: @imVkohli finally encounters someone who can get him out - himself. pic.twitter.com/TXFFE3sVJC— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2019
*Kohli does not verbally respond to Rabada*Me : Nice*Kohli asks the crowd to cheer for Smith*Me : Nice*Kohli walks when he is not out*Me : pic.twitter.com/L3Cu7w3wMh— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2019
Indian fans to Virat Kohli after seeing he was not out. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/VY0oIDGV3E— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 16, 2019
#KOHLI WALKING OUT WITHOUT #UMPIRRE DECISIONLE UMPIRE* pic.twitter.com/itN1HM6yUG— Abhishek Singh Chauhan (@golddmemes) June 16, 2019
#IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19*Kohli gets caught outUmpire: not outKohli: pic.twitter.com/Mznfu45hif— Burhan Khan (@burijazz) June 16, 2019
#INDvsPAK *Virat Kohli walks to the pavilion when he is not out*Me: pic.twitter.com/Tx4KZF54rw— Sheetal Nayak (@sheetalnayak7) June 16, 2019
#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAKFans to Kohli after he walks even though he was not out pic.twitter.com/iDUHbdCJr8— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) June 16, 2019
#IndvsPak*Virat Kohli walked out without asking for review for a not out*Indians to Virat : pic.twitter.com/AH8QRG4khy— Yeh Koi ***** Hai Kya? (@intolerantMonk_) June 16, 2019
#INDvPAK #CWC19Kohli walks when he is not out pic.twitter.com/D9K0S7bxal— Romz (@RomanaRaza) June 16, 2019
Kohli gave away his wicket even when he wasn't out , nothing much just a gift from the father on father's day 😂 #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/OOaKkJXxuH— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 16, 2019
After leaving the ground when Kohli came to know he wasn't outKohli : pic.twitter.com/BS1UP3C1pU— بدر غاذان💞 (@Back_Bencherrrr) June 16, 2019
#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK*Kohli walked out when there was not an edge in the bat.Me: pic.twitter.com/5OGn4AB4iW— K1⃣L9⃣T1⃣ (@kalitasays) June 16, 2019
Umpire didn't give him out after edge but Kohli left the field, what a gentleman he is.#INDvPAK #virat pic.twitter.com/i9e6KKLDMO— nayem (@nxyxm) June 16, 2019
Kohli walked out of respect he has for Amir. What a man.— Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) June 16, 2019
*Kohli walks when he is not out*Indians to Kohli : pic.twitter.com/ckNwqBVF8Q— Sarcasm Industry (@Sarcasmindustry) June 16, 2019
His departure didn't hamper India much as Pakistan never got back in the game and after displaying ordinary bowling and fielding, the Pakistani batsmen, too, didn't rise to the occasion. As a result, India won the rain-hit match by 89 runs (D/L method. With his stylish half-century, Kohli breached the 11,000 ODI run-mark and became the fastest cricketer in doing so.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Launches BS-VI-Compliant WagonR at Rs 5.10 Lakh
- Anushka Had Fun Talking About Her 'Favourite' Virat Kohli With Anupam Kher in London, See Pic
- Ranveer Singh's Outfit at India vs Pakistan Match Turns Heads, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
- India vs Pakistan: PCB Raises Objection Against Star Sports Commercial for Big Game
- Weekly Tech Recap: E3 2019, Mi Band 4, Google Pixel 4, London Tech Week and More
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s