Virat Kohli's 10-Year-old Tweet Goes Viral After He Bags ICC Cricketer of the Decade Award

66 centuries. 94 fifties. 20,396 runs. Virat Kohli's contribution to the Indian team and the world of cricket is unparalleled. From watching Kohli's aggression on the field to seeing him grow a senior player in the squad to leading the team to greater heights, the 32-year-old cricketer has attained several milestones in his illustrious journey.

Acknowledging his overall efforts and unmatched contribution to the sport, Kohli was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade on Monday.

Sharing the same, ICC's official Twitter account informed the cricket fans about Kohli's achievement.

The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396 Most hundreds: 66 Most fifties: 94️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97 2011 @cricketworldcup champion pic.twitter.com/lw0wTNlzGi — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

While the followers of the sport were in no doubt that Kohli was the perfect candidate for the coveted award, they made sure to make the moment even more special by digging up a 10-year-old tweet posted by the cricketer himself that perfectly sums up his journey in the past 10 years.

"Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.." Kohli tweeted on March 16, 2010.

Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 16, 2010

The tweet soon went viral across the platform on Monday with many congratulating the GOAT.

Here's what Kohli said (in a video on bcci.tv) after winning the awards:

"Firstly it's a great honour for me to receive this award. Moments that I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018. I hold them dearly in my heart.

"Apart from that also there have been a lot of special games for Team India over the last decade and for me personally as well. I wouldn't like to mention the personal knocks so much because then I'd have to rate them and I don't like doing that because for me every game playing for India is as important and crucial. So it's just been an honour for me to perform for the country.

"If you focus on consistency alone, I don't think you can be consistent. If your endeavour is to step on to the field to make your team win at any cost, in that mindset you'll perform beyond your own limitations and abilities. That has always been my mindset, give my heart and soul for the team. Make sure that as a team we're always moving forward in the right direction, whether we get the results or not. It's the mindset that helps you to be consistent in all formats of the game for a long period of time because you make sure you make some impact for the team."

Meanwhile, Australia's Steve Smith won the ICC Test cricketer of the decade award while Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan was named the T20I cricketer of the decade.

MS Dhoni was given the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for having recalled Ian Bell in Nottingham in 2011 following a dramatic runout.