Virat Kohli's 'Bizarre' Dismissal During New Zealand Test Triggers Meme Fest

Virat Kohli’s lbw during the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has raised quite a few eyebrows after TV replays showed that there might have been an inside edge. Kohli had immediately taken a review after the on-field umpire had raised his finger during Ajaz Patel’s over. Replays showed that there was a probable inside edge right before the ball struck the pad. However, the third umpire did not find any conclusive evidence and asked the on-field umpire to stay with his decision. While a visibly frustrated Kohli walked back to the pavilion, he was later seen laughing at the bizarre decision. Desi cricket fans too did not waste any time in flooding social media with some hilarious memes following Kohli’s wicket.

Take a look:

Today real third umpire : pic.twitter.com/hJS2inTi2a— Sai (@akakrcb6) December 3, 2021

#IndvsNZtest #INDvsNZ #ViratKohliThe third umpire didn't even check for ball tracking is an example of umpiring being bad. Virat Kohli was not-out clear cut. When I find the Umpire: pic.twitter.com/sRGHBd4WTv — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) December 3, 2021

Me to third umpire : pic.twitter.com/FCrplFORGp— Kruthika Shetty :butterfly: (@shettykruthi17) December 3, 2021

That Moment When #Umpire Virender Sharma Told The On-Field Umpire To Stay With His Decision After Checking The Footage. #ViratKohli #IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/PJfRYx12bM— Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) December 3, 2021

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Wry Smile After Controversial Dismissal Sums Up Umpiring ‘Debacle’

While Kohli looked quite frustrated and slammed his bat on the boundary rope on his way out, things seemed to have cooled down in the dressing room. Ever since the bizarre dismissal, a video started circulating on social media where Kohli could be seen back in the pavilion. In the video, Kohli is captured watching the TV replays and giving out a wry smile that somewhat sums up the nature of his dismissal.

Earlier India were in the midst of some trouble as Ajaz Patel managed to trigger a collapse with wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shubman Gill (44). Kohli, who had a broad smile on his face after winning the toss, spoke about the three forced changes made in the playing XI. Earlier, in the morning, the BCCI confirmed that the trio of Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were ruled out of the Mumbai Test owing to injuries. The skipper came in place of his deputy while Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj replaced the other two.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.