Virat Kohli's Clean Sweep at the ICC Awards Has Fans Cheering With Hilarious Memes

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year - check.ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year - check.Captain of ICC Test Team of the Year - check.Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year - check.Sir Garfield Sobers Award for Men's Cricketer of the Year - check.On Tuesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards in the same year in what can be termed as a spectacular 2018."I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game," Kohli was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.The special player got the special treatment from the cricket fraternity and fans.But the real celebrations began when netizens cheered for King Kohli with funny takes and memes.