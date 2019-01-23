Virat Kohli's Clean Sweep at the ICC Awards Has Fans Cheering With Hilarious Memes
Indian skipper Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards in the same year.
ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year - check.
Captain of ICC Test Team of the Year - check.
Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year - check.
Sir Garfield Sobers Award for Men's Cricketer of the Year - check.
"I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game," Kohli was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.
ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year ✅— ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2019
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year ✅
ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year ✅
Captain of ICC Test Team of the Year ✅
Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year ✅
Let's hear from the man himself, @imvKohli! #ICCAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3M2pxyC44n
The special player got the special treatment from the cricket fraternity and fans.
Really delighted to know that @imVkohli has taken home all of the top honours at the #ICCAwards2018! Many congratulations to you!— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 22, 2019
Virat Kohli will remember 2018 for a long time. To win three ICC awards (Best ODI player, best test player and Cricketer of the Year) is very special. Watching him bat in 2018 was heartwarming.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 22, 2019
But the real celebrations began when netizens cheered for King Kohli with funny takes and memes.
#ViratKohli #ICCAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/4Gh19DodPP— Bade Chote (@badechote) January 22, 2019
Virat Kohli carrying all his awards of 2018. #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/ObmIJ0RFfl— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 22, 2019
ODI ka, Test ka, sabka award lega re tera Kohli. #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/w34GHVXrBL— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 22, 2019
ICC to Virat Kohli at #ICCAwards2018 #ICCAwards 😎 pic.twitter.com/bBktKs2e9c— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) January 22, 2019
Virat Kohli sweeping #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/3aMLa5ndQ6— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 22, 2019
ICC Awards Summary !!!#ViratKohli #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/9izrLzqGDG— CricfreakZ (@cricfreakz) January 22, 2019
Virat kohli right now #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/aN7uQ258G4— Shikanji wala (@Noreservation9) January 22, 2019
#ViratKohli after #ICCAwards2018 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZipoGb9SdH— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) January 22, 2019
It’s Virat Kohli’s world, we are just living in it....— Vinay (@SemperFiUtd) January 22, 2019
(Edit : @SanilSani ) pic.twitter.com/Ib8UlA8iWl
Seems that Virat Kohli has hacked the EVM of ICC awards😜😂.— Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) January 22, 2019
