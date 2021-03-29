Virat Kohli's Coin Luck May Have Gone For a Toss But These Hilarious Memes are a Big Win

Virat Kohli and tosses don’t go hand in hand. So when Team India met England for the third ODI and the series decider on Sunday in Pune, the rest of India was waiting for a miracle to happen. That did not happen. What did happen was Kohli lost yet another toss, this time to English skipper Jos Buttler who asked the hosts to bat first. With this, Kohli lost 10 out of 12 tosses in the series against England.

After losing the toss, Kohli said, “I would’ve bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It’s a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We’ve introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall – Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, after being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.”

Indian cricket fans clearly frustrated by Kohli losing the tosses assembled on microblogging site Twitter to win the Internet with memes.

First it was Coin Morgan now it's Toss Buttler, Virat Kohli just can't catch a break ‍♂️ #INDvsENG— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2021

Kohli at the end of this England tour #toss pic.twitter.com/AYEvaYBw4B— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) March 28, 2021

Bàck to back toss lossInd Vs ENG 3rd ODI pic.twitter.com/vLaT8j6cDT— Nehal Singh Parmar (@IamNehalSingh) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli again losing the toss #INDvsENG Meanwhile me right now: pic.twitter.com/lDbhBhmDR6— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) March 28, 2021

Probability of winning toss is 50% or 1/2Virat kohli: pic.twitter.com/PuIFzQE0GR — Savagarwal (@agarwalwith1g) March 28, 2021

Kohli who comes Kohli who comesout to bat out for toss#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XQAYnYjUYb— Manya (@CSKian716) March 28, 2021

Winning toss? We don't do this here. pic.twitter.com/iHngq9sV7t— Ananyaa (@ananyaa__17) March 28, 2021

Indians everytime Virat Kohli goes out for a Toss!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LTIFkKvwYH— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 28, 2021

Kohli after losing the toss again: pic.twitter.com/kOTVB2Qsn5— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) March 28, 2021

Fortunately for Team India, the hosts survived a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against England by 7 runs. This meant that the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1. Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.