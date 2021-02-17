News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»Virat Kohli's Comical Expression During Chennai Test Against England is Meme Gold
2-MIN READ

Virat Kohli's Comical Expression During Chennai Test Against England is Meme Gold

Hotstar / Twitter.

Hotstar / Twitter.

Virat Kohli's hilarious expression during the second Test against England at Chepauk became one of the highlights during Team India's comprehensive win on Tuesday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Team India on Tuesday returned to winning ways as they clobbered England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai to level the four-match series 1-1.

Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged Player of the Match for his stunning display with both bat and the ball.

England's 134 in the first innings laid down the foundation for the hosts to go for the kill. The guests did not fare much better in the second innings either getting bowled for a paltry 164 handing India a massive 317-run series-levelling victory.

Axar Patel and R Ashwin were the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with five and three wickets each to rout the visitors in just under 55 overs shortly after Lunch on Day 4.

While the match in itself saw huge crowds coming in and plenty of chatter over the pitch online, the second Test also became fodder for memes. From Rishabh Pant's hilarious antics to Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliant century on "unplayable" pitch--- we saw it all.

However, it was Virat Kohli's hilarious, "disgusted" expression, a snapshot of which circulated during the course of the match and became the talking point on the final day of Chepauk Test.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's Commentary Against England Goes Viral, Fans Ask for Separate Stump Mic Audio

England registered two of their seven lowest team totals in India in this match - 134 and 164 - an indicator of their poor batting display as much as the excellent bowling by the Indian spinners on a helpful Chepauk wicket.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...