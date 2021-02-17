Virat Kohli's Comical Expression During Chennai Test Against England is Meme Gold

Team India on Tuesday returned to winning ways as they clobbered England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai to level the four-match series 1-1.

Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged Player of the Match for his stunning display with both bat and the ball.

England's 134 in the first innings laid down the foundation for the hosts to go for the kill. The guests did not fare much better in the second innings either getting bowled for a paltry 164 handing India a massive 317-run series-levelling victory.

Axar Patel and R Ashwin were the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with five and three wickets each to rout the visitors in just under 55 overs shortly after Lunch on Day 4.

While the match in itself saw huge crowds coming in and plenty of chatter over the pitch online, the second Test also became fodder for memes. From Rishabh Pant's hilarious antics to Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliant century on "unplayable" pitch--- we saw it all.

However, it was Virat Kohli's hilarious, "disgusted" expression, a snapshot of which circulated during the course of the match and became the talking point on the final day of Chepauk Test.

Desi dads when they find you sleeping till 11 pic.twitter.com/dYo99EZOUp— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 16, 2021

Me looking at my own dancing video pic.twitter.com/YuzUGZpPIL— Sohel Rs 🇮🇳 (@KaDwE___BoL) February 16, 2021

When you realize your future depends on you pic.twitter.com/kxauhCXe7C— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) February 16, 2021

When you listen your recorded voice: pic.twitter.com/nwjxfXzvFf— Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) February 16, 2021

Me reading my own answers after writing them in the exam. pic.twitter.com/MxNdFyZVF2— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 15, 2021

Thinking about all the life decision I made: pic.twitter.com/PzVhHAnsPd— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 16, 2021

Tinde ki sabji pic.twitter.com/ZcIX0tKbrq— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) February 15, 2021

Rancho or farhan, Raju ki maa ka belan dekhne ke baad: pic.twitter.com/VaAXdm7Nq3— Mojo (@Singhlicious) February 16, 2021

When you say 'bas aadha cup chai dena' and they actually give you aadha cup chai pic.twitter.com/f5xdKE7hTr— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 16, 2021

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's Commentary Against England Goes Viral, Fans Ask for Separate Stump Mic Audio

England registered two of their seven lowest team totals in India in this match - 134 and 164 - an indicator of their poor batting display as much as the excellent bowling by the Indian spinners on a helpful Chepauk wicket.