Virat Kohli's Doppelganger Made a Cameo During India-Australia T20I and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Virat Kohli, meet Virat Kohli.

Team India met up with Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday for the third and final T20I after taking an assailable lead of 2-0 over the hosts.

Asked to bat first, opener Matthew Wade took charge of the Australian innings, top-scoring with 80 (53). Glenn Maxwell, who has returned to his old ways, played a handy knock of 54 (36) helping the hosts pile up a total of 186/5 in their designated 20 overs.

The Aussie innings was riddled with drop catches by the Indian team but perhaps the highlight of the game came during the seventh over of the day when Wade and Steve Smith were out there in the middle. It was around this time an Indian team fan was snapped cheering for his team from the stands by the hawk-eyed cameraman.

While it's a no-brainer that Indian fans flock in numbers to catch the cricket action in any corner of the world, the fan in picture bore eerily similarities to our skipper Virat Kohli. The fan also sported a similar beard as Indian captain. The cameraman then immediately panned to OG Kohli on the field, making the incident all the more hilarious.

Upon noticing Kohli's doppelganger, cricket fans on Twitter came armed with memes and amusing reactions.

My music choices My life choices pic.twitter.com/bhfblILokf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 8, 2020

Kohli as Kohli as a batsman a captain pic.twitter.com/bwxe0QGMap — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 8, 2020

Virat Kohli His captaincy pic.twitter.com/xiTGzFobjB — HUNTSMAN (@hp_mode2) December 8, 2020

Earlier this year during coronavirus lockdown, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir spotted a certain Kohli making a cameo in Turkish TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

The show's actor Cavit Çetin Güner had an uncanny resemblance to Kohli, believed Amir.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

Needless to say, fans from both sides of the border shared the same excitement as Amir.