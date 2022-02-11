Virat Kohli's Duck in 3rd ODI Against West Indies Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

Virat Kohli became the top trending topic on the microblogging site Twitter on Friday albeit for all the wrong reasons. Coming out to bat after the early departure of Rohit Sharma in the third and final ODI against West Indies, Kohli was sent packing by right-arm quick Alzarri Joseph in the same over on the very second delivery that he faced. The former India captain looked to play the flick shot down the leg side but ended up getting caught behind. India’s score read 16-2 in 3.5 overs. With a wry smile on his face, Kohli ended the forgetful series with a combined score of 26 runs at an average of 8.6 in three ODIs. Watching him depart for a two-ball duck, disappointed Kohli fans found solace in memes.

When everyone is waiting for your 71st century pic.twitter.com/qv7OuQ3yp2— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2022

From one century per series to one duck per series. Virat Kohli has came a long way in his career.🙃💔 pic.twitter.com/9V3VWWUySx— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) February 11, 2022

Kohli sir encouraging his fans to study after telling formula of oxygen:#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/UrmXZcOgKN — kavya45💙 (@bleedhitman45) February 11, 2022

Kohli everytime he sees the ball flying past wide on either side. pic.twitter.com/MWg25qr3Sq— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 11, 2022

#Kohli missing his another century by just 100 runs😣.Really a king Kohli thing this is!🔥🙂#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Al6FCX6VeM— C_est___ (@c_est___) February 11, 2022

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. “We are going to bat first, it’s something we always wanted to do. Not too much thought about this, it’s always nice to post runs on the board. And give the bowlers a chance to do what they did in the last game. You just have to do what you want to achieve as a team. We have solid confidence in our bowling unit, so let’s give it a crack,” said India captain Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.