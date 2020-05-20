Virat Kohli's Insane Workout Session Leaves RCB Teammate AB de Villiers Bamboozled

India cricket skipper Virat Kohli has kept himself busy during the lockdown by chatting with friends in live sessions and sharing glimpses from his daily schedule. This time, the player has shared a portion from his exercise routine.

In the short clip, Kohli can be seen lifting a barbell and then performing squats. He captioned it: "Earn it. Don’t demand it".

The insane regimen impressed his fan following, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and South African cricketer AB de Villiers. The wicket-keeper-cum-batsman left several emoticons on the Instagram post.

The video has been viewed by more than 41 lakh Instagram users with several netizens praising the player’s skills.

Earlier, Kohli had revealed that he was down to playing himself if a biopic on him was made but under one condition. He maintained that he would be able to act comfortably only if wife actress Anushka Sharma was there to play the role of his wife.

"With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself," Kohli was quoted as saying to India football skipper Sunil Chhetri during an Instagram live session.

Chhetri came prepared with a number of interesting questions for Kohli during the chat show 'Eleven on Ten'.

Apart from the biopic, Chhetri also mocked his cricket counterpart for the time when Kohli fell asleep on Anushka’s film set.

When Kohli tried to defend himself, Anushka was heard calling him a liar from the background.