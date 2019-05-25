Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’

Several fans on Twitter believed that Indian captain Virat Kohli's body language in the photo sent out a strong message to his opponents.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
Image tweeted by Cricket World Cup / @cricketworldcup.
"Virat Kohli is the King of the Seven Kingdoms."

If you've ever laid your eyes on cricket team captains posing for an ICC Cricket World Cup tournament photograph, chances are, you've seen them in a mood that means serious business. Their body language is one that is suave and their faces hardly displaying any emotions.

"Not today," when it comes to Team India captain Virat Kohli.

On Wednesday, the Men in Blue left for England to participate in the much-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup.

Before their departure, cricket fans noticed Indian cricketers killing time at the Mumbai airport by engaging in a battle of PUBG and now, Virat Kohli's unique posture in a recently released photo of World captains has caught the fancy of the Internet.

The photo tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup showed Kohli seated on a sofa with his legs stretched out and carrying a sneaky smile.




Wasting no time, netizens were quick to notice Kohli's "king-like" authorative posture in the now-viral photo and had some nice things to say about the #1 ODI batsman.


































New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's "family-photo" posture left many amused.







Sarfraz Ahmed, who leads the Pakistan side, too was on social media's radar.










Accurate.




We already have a winner, yougaiz.




The premier tournament is set to commence from May 30. However, ahead of the World Cup, warm-up matches will take place starting from May 24. India will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28.
