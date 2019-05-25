Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’

King On His Place 🔥 https://t.co/3nmWQP90JD — V I P E R™ (@TheViper_offl) May 23, 2019

Just look the confidence on face of virat kohli. World cup is coming homee ..... https://t.co/jgxDCf5HHD — Sagar Jadav (@SagarJa32329946) May 24, 2019

#KingKohli Posing like a king, with the world cup at his feet. Hope it becomes a reality soon! https://t.co/Fswk8rbyLt — Vinod Patil (@Lord_Snore) May 24, 2019

The confidence he has makes the team https://t.co/osSaqz5sNb — Tanmay Godghate (@yamnatgod) May 24, 2019

How Kohli always manages to look so confident?😍😎😂 https://t.co/TD08izCcN2 — Tejan Gupta (@superlazymutant) May 24, 2019

Kohli shoes with either no socks or little anklets is a statement. England ODI kit is 🔥 https://t.co/Ll7PNXBTsE — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) May 23, 2019

I'm Virat Kohli King of the Seven kingdoms,Kane Williamson is my hand.Welcome to kings landing #GOT Game of Trophy https://t.co/L4tvKl7ZAg — Kane (@qadarkhan) May 23, 2019

Love the pose of Kohli — Abida Sameen (@AbidaSameen) May 23, 2019

The only reason Kohli is sitting in such an attitude cos he knows it’s not an IPL trophy. https://t.co/762ksDX1BS — Iron Mann (@Humor_Donor) May 23, 2019

Tag yourself in this pic. I’m Kane Williamson’s weird outsider pose trying to get close and be like the others but failing. pic.twitter.com/2F7pQilKLj — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) May 23, 2019

My vote goes to Kane. Elegant and humble. https://t.co/BOrHE1OGz0 — cricboy (@Crickosaurus) May 24, 2019

Sarfaraz is sitting like when we sit in front of relatives and parents gathering...😀#CWC2019 https://t.co/XGHM62Kpzi — Abhi (@Abhijit17318750) May 24, 2019

Apart fm Sarfraz every one seems to be enjoying himself — Sahil Vadgaonkar (@Im_SVee) May 23, 2019

As a not-so-inexperienced reader of body language, must admit: Sarfaraz comes across as the least confident in this huddle - like he’s waiting for a job interview or his father-in-law or something.



Hope his lack of swag here is bad photography & doesn’t reflect in the field. https://t.co/ZBB9z3VxNb — WSK (@WajSKhan) May 23, 2019

Man, these poses are SO revealing. Kohli, owning the pic. Mashrafe, a man newly empowered, Finch perennially winning. Naib defiant. Kane nice and upright. Morgan, cornered yet confident. Saifi ever so slightly uncertain. Holder LIKE A BOSS. Dimuth holding pic together. pic.twitter.com/k8Qwr55Jc7 — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) May 23, 2019

If you’re picking the result of the @cricketworldcup based on the “confidence rating” of each captain pose in this photo; India defeats Australia in the final and Afghanistan doesn’t win a game (could be the actual result) #CricketWorldCup2019 https://t.co/md5l01W2cF — Liam Flanagan (@ljflannas) May 24, 2019