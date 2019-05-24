Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
Several fans on Twitter believed that Indian captain Virat Kohli's body language in the photo sent out a strong message to his opponents.
Image tweeted by Cricket World Cup / @cricketworldcup.
If you've ever laid your eyes on cricket team captains posing for an ICC Cricket World Cup tournament photograph, chances are, you've seen them in a mood that means serious business. Their body language is one that is suave and their faces hardly displaying any emotions.
"Not today," when it comes to Team India captain Virat Kohli.
On Wednesday, the Men in Blue left for England to participate in the much-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup.
Before their departure, cricket fans noticed Indian cricketers killing time at the Mumbai airport by engaging in a battle of PUBG and now, Virat Kohli's unique posture in a recently released photo of World captains has caught the fancy of the Internet.
The photo tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup showed Kohli seated on a sofa with his legs stretched out and carrying a sneaky smile.
The captains. 👊 pic.twitter.com/4G2rtlfuVD— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 23, 2019
Wasting no time, netizens were quick to notice Kohli's "king-like" authorative posture in the now-viral photo and had some nice things to say about the #1 ODI batsman.
King On His Place 🔥 https://t.co/3nmWQP90JD— V I P E R™ (@TheViper_offl) May 23, 2019
Just look the confidence on face of virat kohli. World cup is coming homee ..... https://t.co/jgxDCf5HHD— Sagar Jadav (@SagarJa32329946) May 24, 2019
#KingKohli Posing like a king, with the world cup at his feet. Hope it becomes a reality soon! https://t.co/Fswk8rbyLt— Vinod Patil (@Lord_Snore) May 24, 2019
The confidence he has makes the team https://t.co/osSaqz5sNb— Tanmay Godghate (@yamnatgod) May 24, 2019
How Kohli always manages to look so confident?😍😎😂 https://t.co/TD08izCcN2— Tejan Gupta (@superlazymutant) May 24, 2019
Soon pic.twitter.com/qUQKgBLZU6— Kalash Shetty (@mr_shetty_) May 23, 2019
Kohli shoes with either no socks or little anklets is a statement. England ODI kit is 🔥 https://t.co/Ll7PNXBTsE— Tom Morris (@tommorris32) May 23, 2019
I'm Virat Kohli King of the Seven kingdoms,Kane Williamson is my hand.Welcome to kings landing #GOT Game of Trophy https://t.co/L4tvKl7ZAg— Kane (@qadarkhan) May 23, 2019
Love the pose of Kohli— Abida Sameen (@AbidaSameen) May 23, 2019
There he sit like a 👑. Look at the confidence on face. 🏆 is coming home. It's coming home. @imVkohli #KingKohli #MenInBlue #BleedBlue #CWC19 #Captains @ICC @BCCI @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/rGGGzVt0dD— amir hussain (@Iam_amir86) May 23, 2019
The only reason Kohli is sitting in such an attitude cos he knows it’s not an IPL trophy. https://t.co/762ksDX1BS— Iron Mann (@Humor_Donor) May 23, 2019
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's "family-photo" posture left many amused.
Tag yourself in this pic. I’m Kane Williamson’s weird outsider pose trying to get close and be like the others but failing. pic.twitter.com/2F7pQilKLj— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) May 23, 2019
My vote goes to Kane. Elegant and humble. https://t.co/BOrHE1OGz0— cricboy (@Crickosaurus) May 24, 2019
Sarfraz Ahmed, who leads the Pakistan side, too was on social media's radar.
Sarfaraz is sitting like when we sit in front of relatives and parents gathering...😀#CWC2019 https://t.co/XGHM62Kpzi— Abhi (@Abhijit17318750) May 24, 2019
Apart fm Sarfraz every one seems to be enjoying himself— Sahil Vadgaonkar (@Im_SVee) May 23, 2019
As a not-so-inexperienced reader of body language, must admit: Sarfaraz comes across as the least confident in this huddle - like he’s waiting for a job interview or his father-in-law or something.— WSK (@WajSKhan) May 23, 2019
Hope his lack of swag here is bad photography & doesn’t reflect in the field. https://t.co/ZBB9z3VxNb
Accurate.
Man, these poses are SO revealing. Kohli, owning the pic. Mashrafe, a man newly empowered, Finch perennially winning. Naib defiant. Kane nice and upright. Morgan, cornered yet confident. Saifi ever so slightly uncertain. Holder LIKE A BOSS. Dimuth holding pic together. pic.twitter.com/k8Qwr55Jc7— Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) May 23, 2019
We already have a winner, yougaiz.
If you’re picking the result of the @cricketworldcup based on the “confidence rating” of each captain pose in this photo; India defeats Australia in the final and Afghanistan doesn’t win a game (could be the actual result) #CricketWorldCup2019 https://t.co/md5l01W2cF— Liam Flanagan (@ljflannas) May 24, 2019
The premier tournament is set to commence from May 30. However, ahead of the World Cup, warm-up matches will take place starting from May 24. India will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28.
