Kohli's Priceless Reaction to His First Boundary During AB de Villiers Storm Has Twitter in Splits

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one animated cricketer who doesn't shy away from expressing his emotions on the cricket field. On Monday, Kohli won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders and decided to bat first. While RCB did have a decent start, with an opening stand of 67 between Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal, one thing was apparent-- boundaries and maximums weren't coming in easy.

Out came Kohli to bat in the eighth over of the first innings after Padikkal departed. The captain who has returned to his prime form kept the scoreboard ticking with quick singles and doubles, keeping Finch on his toes.

However, to everyone's amusement even King Kohli couldn't find boundaries during the course of the match so much so that it took him 25 deliveries just to hit his first four of the night, which came in the 19th over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Interestingly, the boundary came off a thick edge, but that didn't stop Kohli from celebrating it in his characteristic style.

IPL fans including the commentators were amused by Kohli's priceless reaction.

#abdevilliers after hitting 6 sixes 4 Fours. Vs Kohli after hitting 1 four. pic.twitter.com/eSTvp1SMBb — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) October 12, 2020

Virat kohli reaction after scoring his first boundary by edge after 25 balls.. Em aagam avtunnav bro @imVkohli — DV (@VlCKY__264) October 12, 2020

Kohli's reaction after hitting a boundary from outside edge after facing 25 balls at Sharjah...... pic.twitter.com/Pm3zgtZ6Nu — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) October 12, 2020

AB giving no reactions after hitting monster sixes, Kohli after getting a boundary off edged ball pic.twitter.com/UYSz1dIAH0 — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) October 12, 2020

It was only after AB de Villiers aka Mr 360 came out to bat and unleashed a freak show with his bat that made many sit down and take notice of the firestorm that was coming to unsettle KKR bowling attack. AB smashed a blistering 33-ball 73 that included five boundaries and six sixes, propelling RCB to a formidable score of 194/2. To his credit, Kohli let AB continue with his fireworks as the captain ensured he was continuously rotating the strike. The duo has now scored more than 3000 runs in unison in IPL.

KKR was no match in their run chase, and soon surrendered to excellent bowling show put up by RCB.

RCB spin duo of Washington Sundar (2/20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) reduced the match to a no-contest, stalling KKR to 112 for 9 in 20 overs as the team was handed a comprehensive defeat of 82 runs.