Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League by Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Image by PTI.
Tuesday night was no different after RCB were handed their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League by Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Put to bat first, RCB posted a modest score of 158/4, with Parthiv Patel the top scorer at 67 runs in 41 balls. The visiting team's bowling attack looked ordinary, Yuzvendra Chahal being the only exception, who bagged two wickets at 4.25 economy rate. Jos Buttler scored 59 off 43 balls and handy innings by Steve Smith (38) and Rahul Tripathi (34) after, helped RR chase down the target in the last over, thereby posting their first victory in the 2019 tournament.
Watching RCB lose yet again, disappointed fans expressed their anguish on Twitter with brutal memes and jibes.
Bhai me to South Africa se hoon, ye sab to chalta rehta hai tension mat le. pic.twitter.com/LrOLsXDmhS— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) April 2, 2019
RCB fans : Losing streak khatam hoga?— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2019
Kohli : pic.twitter.com/njVdkSaWIu
Other teams vs RCB in this IPL. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/eROfkDHJcg— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 2, 2019
A RCB fan's pillow - pic.twitter.com/YULkpO4w2d— Memesahaab (@memesahaab) April 2, 2019
RCB fans right now...#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZWO7ZeEEGl— The Cricket Student (@StudentCricket) April 2, 2019
RCB fans don't breath they sigh. #RRvRCB— Na samajh (@ran_do_ms_) April 2, 2019
I would like to say only one line,— Jaimin Morbia (@jaimeme_morbia) April 2, 2019
”RCB hai to Mumkin hai” #RRvRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/zMtKKmrvDy
RCB won just 9 out of Last 33 matches. #IPL2019— Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) April 2, 2019
*Win matches and qualify for play-offs*— Dr. Hanni Billu aka Professor HULK-AT (@SavageRaptor7) April 2, 2019
RCB: pic.twitter.com/2XzSQRU5r9
If you can't support RCB during their worse times then don't support RCB during their bad times.— arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 2, 2019
RCB supporters to every troll. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/pBn5mxCijO— Chowkidar Ayush 😎 (@TweetChor_) April 2, 2019
RCB Fans right now pic.twitter.com/zbzzys1Zwq— rozgar_CA (@MemesWalaLadka) April 2, 2019
Seems like RCB players are in thier Notice period!#RRvsRCB— Karal (@ItsKaral) April 2, 2019
#RCB fans every year after first round of #IPL pic.twitter.com/VtpknKWWN0— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 3, 2019
RCB fans... cheer up!!! #RRvRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/YSacToLFfT— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 2, 2019
RCB fielders getting ready to take a catch.... pic.twitter.com/qName9GW0F— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 2, 2019
#RCB be like *❤#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/3yhIE7UnIl— Amit Singh Rathore (@Ra_thor_amit) April 3, 2019
It was almost a deja vu moment for the RCB fans, who had reacted similarly to Bangalore team's third bet against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
#SRHvRCB— Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) March 31, 2019
Meanwhile, SRH players to RCB after 6 overs of RCB’s batting : pic.twitter.com/4nQM5IwamN
RCB and IPL Trophy. pic.twitter.com/SA12HBrG5r— Ujjwal Mishra 彡 (@iujjwalmishra) March 31, 2019
However, there may still some good news for RCB fans as Kohli believes that his team can still turn things around.
"We made a lot of mistakes in the match (dropped catches). In a tournament like IPL when team hasn't got off to a great start, then bodies in the outfield can be a bit stiff. There can be a bit of nervousness. In four games, we would have wanted one or maybe two games to go our way," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We have 10 games to go, hopefully we can turn things around. We played well against Mumbai and in this game. This tournament is not that long, it is not going to go on for months and you have to think on your feet and have to think about the best combination going forward. Hopefully, we will get fresh guys in and they can give a match-winning performance," he further added.
Here's how the teams are placed on the points table right now:
(Credits: IPL)
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple to Launch iPhones With 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch And 6.67-inch OLED Displays in 2020
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- Pooja Bhatt Refuses to Comment on Ranbir-Alia Relationship, Says We are No One to Decide for Her
- Alia Bhatt's Latest Photoshoot in Six-yard Metal Sari is Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s