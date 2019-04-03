LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it

Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League by Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
Image by PTI.
Another day brought about another story about how cricket fans were let down by the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore's dismal performance on the field.

Tuesday night was no different after RCB were handed their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League by Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Put to bat first, RCB posted a modest score of 158/4, with Parthiv Patel the top scorer at 67 runs in 41 balls. The visiting team's bowling attack looked ordinary, Yuzvendra Chahal being the only exception, who bagged two wickets at 4.25 economy rate. Jos Buttler scored 59 off 43 balls and handy innings by Steve Smith (38) and Rahul Tripathi (34) after, helped RR chase down the target in the last over, thereby posting their first victory in the 2019 tournament.

Watching RCB lose yet again, disappointed fans expressed their anguish on Twitter with brutal memes and jibes.




















































It was almost a deja vu moment for the RCB fans, who had reacted similarly to Bangalore team's third bet against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.







However, there may still some good news for RCB fans as Kohli believes that his team can still turn things around.

"We made a lot of mistakes in the match (dropped catches). In a tournament like IPL when team hasn't got off to a great start, then bodies in the outfield can be a bit stiff. There can be a bit of nervousness. In four games, we would have wanted one or maybe two games to go our way," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We have 10 games to go, hopefully we can turn things around. We played well against Mumbai and in this game. This tournament is not that long, it is not going to go on for months and you have to think on your feet and have to think about the best combination going forward. Hopefully, we will get fresh guys in and they can give a match-winning performance," he further added.

Here's how the teams are placed on the points table right now:

points table ipl 2019

(Credits: IPL)
