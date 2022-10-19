Virat Kohli's Reaction to Comedian Danish Sait's 'Outside Off-stump' Question is Truly Priceless

T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia and plenty of drama has already been witnessed on the field. First, cricket minnows Namibia stunned Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup champions, by 55 runs. Then, Scotland humbled West Indies in a shock defeat by 42 runs. Taking that drama off the field was Danish Sait who brought cricketers from different nations together in a hilarious “Breaking News” skit wherein the comedian mimicked the over-the-top antics of the news reporters who go above and beyond to “sensationalise” news.

Sait, in his now-viral video, asked cricketers some burning questions. Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shaheen Afridi, and others were at the receiving end.

The result? A laugh riot.

Here are a few questions that Danish Sait, in his news reporter avatar, asked:

“Rishabh aap kya choti umar mein aap shorts the kyunki bade hokar aap Pant hain?”

“Virat agar main Australia mein outside the off-stump sawal phenku toh aap khelenge ya choddenge?”

“Hardik, kya aap karke aaya?”

The video was in collaboration with the ICC and Sait’s “Breaking News” has already broken the Internet.

The video was also shared on microblogging site Twitter where it began doing the rounds later.

This is just too good from @DanishSait. pic.twitter.com/EyVkTq3jNp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, India beat defending champions Australia by six runs in their first warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 Cup at The Gabba. Mohammed Shami made a surprise entry and picked up three wickets in the final over as India beat defending champions Australia by six runs in their first warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at The Gabba.

Also Read: ‘This Was Always the Plan’: Rohit Sharma Explains Why Shami Bowled the Final Over Against Australia

While chasing 187, Australia needed 11 runs in the final six balls. Shami came into the attack and was bowling the very first over in the game. After conceding 4 runs off the first two deliveries, he affected four dismissals in a row to stun the reigning World Champions. He got Pat Cummins caught at the long-on boundary, ran Ashton Agar out and then castled Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson to return figures of 3 for 4 in just one over.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here