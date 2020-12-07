Virat Kohli's Ridiculous Six Against Australia in T20I is AB de Villiers Approved

It's not every day that you see the Indian skipper Virat Kohli playing an unorthodox shot in a cricket match, but when he did, fans were immediately reminded of Mr 360 AB de Villiers.

Sunday saw Team India registering yet another T20I series win, this time it came against Australia. Chasing an uphill target of 195, Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli and Hardik Pandya played valuable knocks to take the team home.

But what kept the momentum going during the middle overs was Kohli's handy 40 (24) that kept Indians in the hunt. His brisk innings, however, included a shot that stunned fans for obvious reasons.

It was during one of Andrew Tye's overs, where the bowler bowled a fullish delivery to Kohli. The latter just moved across to make room, and scooped the ball for six over square leg. The shot reminded the fans of Mr 360 AB de Villiers.

Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers? Ridiculous shot from the Indian skipper! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6g8xY8ihIj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2020

While the fans and those in attendance were stunned to see the rare shot come off Kohli's bat, the skipper during the post-match chat up said: "I'll send AB a text tonight, and I'll see what he thinks of that shot."

But what are AB's thoughts on Kohli following his RCB teammate's footsteps? He seems to love it. The South African responded to a video snippet from the India-Australia contest with emojis.

Earlier, fans reacted to Kohli's six with amusement and memes.

Kohli hitting that six on one knee off Tye,never seen him hit that shot, reminds me of ABD. Remember Kohli shadow practising behind AB during IPL. Those net sessions with AB have had an impact on Kohli#AUSvIND — Ayush Parashar (@theMr_Parashar) December 6, 2020

"That is Ab De Villiers school of batting. These two Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers Lot of time together. What A Shot."- Isa Guha pic.twitter.com/afbyZISxXQ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 6, 2020

"I Will send Ab De Villiers A text tonight and see what he thinks of it."- Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/1kpkAi8JVk — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 6, 2020

Put in to bat first, Australia managed to score a challenging 194-5 with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade top-scoring with a quick-fire 32-ball 58 opening the batting, while Steve Smith contributed 46 off 38 balls. India, however, chased down the target in 19.4 overs with Hardik Pandya remaining not out on 42 off just 22 balls and finishing off the match with two big sixes.