Home » News » Buzz » Virat Kohli's Silent Stare at India's Dismal Bowling Against Australia in First T20I Was All of Us
2-MIN READ

Virat Kohli's Silent Stare at India's Dismal Bowling Against Australia in First T20I Was All of Us

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 00:03 IST

Mohali, India

Virat Kohli looks on as Australia's Cameron Green starts his innings with consecutive fours against Umesh Yadav. (Hotstar/Twitter)

Kohli watched on in disbelief as Cameron Green kicked off his innings with consecutive fours against Umesh Yadav in the India Vs Australia T20I encounter in Mohali.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s eyes said a million words when Cameron Green opened his innings by smacking Umesh Yadav for consecutive fours in the second over of the Australian outing in the first T201 encounter in Mohali on Tuesday. Chasing India’s formidable score of 208/6, Australia openers Aaron Finch and Green came out with only one intent: attack.

Attack they did and laid a perfect foundation as the visitors humbled Rohit Sharma’s men in their own backyard by four wickets after Matthew Wade’s late yet aggressive 45 off 21 left desi fans and attendees in utter shock.

It was, however, Kohli’s million-dollar expression that pretty much summed up India’s ordinary bowling against a dominant Australia that was bound to get memed on Twitter. Experts sitting in the commentary box too had a laugh at a bamboozled Kohli seeing ball racing away to the boundary in Yadav’s first over of the match.

Later on, Harshal Patel leaked 22 runs (6, 1, 6, 1, 6, 2) in the 18th over which was followed up with another expensive over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar which yielded as many as 16 runs.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel Brutally Trolled as Australia Crush India in First T20I

Wade ended on an unbeaten 45 off 21, an innings laced with six boundaries and two massive sixes as Australia registered their highest successful run chase against India in T20I cricket, reaching the target with four deliveries and as many wickets to spare.

first published:September 20, 2022, 23:53 IST
last updated:September 21, 2022, 00:03 IST