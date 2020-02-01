Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's presence of mind and hunger for winning games one after another, helped India break the dangerous stand put up by New Zealand opener Colin Munro and Tim Seifert on Friday in Wellington.

Chasing Indian total of 165/8, the Kiwis were en route to winning their maiden T20I match in the already lost cause 3-0 series at the Sky Stadium when Kohli produced a magical run out to break the momentum of the home team.

During the 12th over of the second innings, Munro smashed one of Shivam Dube's deliveries to the sweeper cover region and looked to steal a double. This was when Shardul Thakur came around quickly and returned the throw to Kohli.

Kohli, who himself wasn't anywhere near the stumps, quickly pouched the throw and in a lightning-fast manner, spun around and broke the stumps leaving Munro well short of his crease on the striker's end.

A rare fashion to be dismissed in, Munro explained what was going through his mind in a post-match interview.

"I just saw Shardul throw towards the wicket-keeper's end or the bowler's end, whichever one it was, and I saw it going over and I thought oh well it's going to the non-danger end for me, and when I saw Kohli catch the ball and spin around, then I thought crap I'm in a bit of trouble here. And then he hit like he usually does," Munro said.

#ViratKohli's presence of mind👏Thakur was throwing to the bowler, #Kohli was in line. He spotted #Munro jogging back on the 2nd run because the throw was heading to the other end. Fired a bullet throw & Munro suddenly realised he had to step on the gas but it was all too late pic.twitter.com/17CTMQqXeu — Future (@WeeAreThaFUTURE) February 1, 2020

Smart Relay Throw by Shardul to Kohli and Kohli on to the Stumps. Munro was being lazy and Kohli rightfully took the chance of running him out.#NZvIND #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/mFFEzbzdgH — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 31, 2020

The Kiwi opener was removed for 64 (47) and the match subsequently went into Super Over, the second time under a week, after Shardul Thakur restricted Tim Southee-led squad from scoring seven in the final six deliveries. Better, Thakur's over also saw four Kiwi wickets perishing, two of which came as run-outs.

Chasing 14 to win, KL Rahul scored 10 of the first two deliveries. Kohli then ensured another New Zealand defeat in the Super Over as India went 4-0 up in the 5-match T20I series.

The teams will now meet for the final clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

