Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
Photo collage tweeted by @Ishisuru1.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's presence of mind and hunger for winning games one after another, helped India break the dangerous stand put up by New Zealand opener Colin Munro and Tim Seifert on Friday in Wellington.

Chasing Indian total of 165/8, the Kiwis were en route to winning their maiden T20I match in the already lost cause 3-0 series at the Sky Stadium when Kohli produced a magical run out to break the momentum of the home team.

During the 12th over of the second innings, Munro smashed one of Shivam Dube's deliveries to the sweeper cover region and looked to steal a double. This was when Shardul Thakur came around quickly and returned the throw to Kohli.

Kohli, who himself wasn't anywhere near the stumps, quickly pouched the throw and in a lightning-fast manner, spun around and broke the stumps leaving Munro well short of his crease on the striker's end.

A rare fashion to be dismissed in, Munro explained what was going through his mind in a post-match interview.

"I just saw Shardul throw towards the wicket-keeper's end or the bowler's end, whichever one it was, and I saw it going over and I thought oh well it's going to the non-danger end for me, and when I saw Kohli catch the ball and spin around, then I thought crap I'm in a bit of trouble here. And then he hit like he usually does," Munro said.

The Kiwi opener was removed for 64 (47) and the match subsequently went into Super Over, the second time under a week, after Shardul Thakur restricted Tim Southee-led squad from scoring seven in the final six deliveries. Better, Thakur's over also saw four Kiwi wickets perishing, two of which came as run-outs.

Chasing 14 to win, KL Rahul scored 10 of the first two deliveries. Kohli then ensured another New Zealand defeat in the Super Over as India went 4-0 up in the 5-match T20I series.

The teams will now meet for the final clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram