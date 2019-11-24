Virat Kohli's Stunned Reaction to Mehidy Hasan's Outlandish Six in Pink Test is All of us

A magnificent ton by skipper Virat Kohli and another special bowling spell by Ishant Sharma put India in the driver's seat on Day 2 in their first-ever pink ball Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh on Saturday.

With only four wickets remaining in their bag, Bangladesh still trail India by 89 runs and will have to put in an inspired batting performance if they were to save the Test.

As Sharma and Umesh Yadav continued to wreak havoc with the pink ball with Bangladesh struggling at 13 for 4 at one point, there came a moment on Saturday evening that left everyone on and off the field scratching their heads.

Facing the 24th over in the 3rd session of the day, Mehidy Hasan pulled one of the short deliveries bowled by Mohammed Shami only to get a leading edge over the keeper.

One expected the ball to dance away to the boundary ropes, instead, the pink ball sailed away for a six leaving Shami and Kohli completely clueless.

Pujara, who was guarding the third man region, could only watch the ball land beyond the fence.

"How did that go for a six?" wondered many.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was seated in the commentator box, perhaps summed up the bizarre incident accurately.

"Would you believe that? You have watched this game over the years, I don't think I have seen anything like this. This is a short ball, he's got a leading edge and it's gone over third man for a six," Manjrekar uttered in complete shock.

You can watch the outlandish six here:

