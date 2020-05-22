Virat Kohli's Viral 'Dinosaur Walk' is Now a Hilarious Internet Meme

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is now a meme template. A video of the cricketer walking and making sound like a dinosaur was shared by his wife actor Anushka Sharma on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the video, Kohli was apparently entertaining his wife when she recorded the video.

"I spotted a dinosaur on the loose," Anushka shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.







But looks like the celebrity couple might have just triggered a meme fest on social media. Here are some of the memes the couple inspired on social media:

JUST IN :

The source of Mysterious loud 'boom' heard in #Bangalore is not Aliens, Earthquake or Mirage 2000.

The unofficial's have confirmed its the collective sound of Bangalorean's beating their head against a wall after seeing Dinosaur video of their IPL captain #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JbHOpLe8Oo — Indian History (@HistoryBuff1947) May 20, 2020