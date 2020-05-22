Virat Kohli's Viral 'Dinosaur Walk' is Now a Hilarious Internet Meme

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is now a meme template. A video of the cricketer walking and making sound like a dinosaur was shared by his wife actor Anushka Sharma on Twitter on Wednesday.
In the video, Kohli was apparently entertaining his wife when she recorded the video.
"I spotted a dinosaur on the loose," Anushka shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.
But looks like the celebrity couple might have just triggered a meme fest on social media. Here are some of the memes the couple inspired on social media:
May 20, 2020
Dinosaurs be like pic.twitter.com/QHmpphH6Kx— CHEEKU (@Okay_Bye___) May 20, 2020
JUST IN :— Indian History (@HistoryBuff1947) May 20, 2020
The source of Mysterious loud 'boom' heard in #Bangalore is not Aliens, Earthquake or Mirage 2000.
The unofficial's have confirmed its the collective sound of Bangalorean's beating their head against a wall after seeing Dinosaur video of their IPL captain #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JbHOpLe8Oo
First teaser of #JurassicWorld @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/EDqky5QiL8— ಶೇಕ್ ಪ್ಯೂಡಿಯೇಂದ್ರ ಬಿನ್ ಪೈ (@Psychh_Fam) May 20, 2020
when anushka's internet goes down pic.twitter.com/0pw6fkRCiM— Fake Ad Co (@thefakeadco) May 20, 2020
It's magic it's magic ft. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/I7wuV1am8k— Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) May 20, 2020
चलते-चलते, जब आपके पैर की छोटी उंगली किसी वस्तु से टकरा जाए— धुंआधारी अभियांत्रिक (@DeepShitZZzzz) May 20, 2020
तब आप : pic.twitter.com/SXPCQD0Aoj
Omg Dinosaur spotted #2020 pic.twitter.com/30ANpwCBcV— Shresth (@iamsj97) May 20, 2020
Open for surprise @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/cLP3nDkQeF— Chirag (@igot10on10) May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020