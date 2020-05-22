BUZZ

Virat Kohli's Viral 'Dinosaur Walk' is Now a Hilarious Internet Meme

'I spotted a dinosaur on the loose,' Anushka Sharma had shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
Cricketer Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is now a meme template. A video of the cricketer walking and making sound like a dinosaur was shared by his wife actor Anushka Sharma on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the video, Kohli was apparently entertaining his wife when she recorded the video.

"I spotted a dinosaur on the loose," Anushka shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.


But looks like the celebrity couple might have just triggered a meme fest on social media. Here are some of the memes the couple inspired on social media:


