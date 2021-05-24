Virat Kohli's Viral 'Quarantine Look' is Reminding Everyone of Professor from 'Money Heist'

Virat Kohli is considered the GOAT of cricket. His never-ending hunger for runs, domination with the bat, and on-field antics make him stand out from the rest. But we aren’t here to talk about cricket or Kohli’s prowess as an athlete. The 32-year-old cricketer is making waves on the Internet with his “quarantine" look- something that has reminded desi fans of The Professor from the popular series “La casa de papel" aka the Money Heist. The viral photo shows Kohli sporting long hair, a thick beard, and glasses that complete the look. Haven’t seen it yet?

Here you go:

Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18 pic.twitter.com/hDksy9pdrE— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

As the photo was widely circulated on microblogging site Twitter, many fans assumed that it was Kohli’s ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 look where India is set to face New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton this June. While many others were here for the memes.

Virat Kohli looks like that engineer from a service based company who plays Woh Lamhe on guitar to impress girls, has a long running account on all the local cigarette shops, and goes out of the house wearing boxer shorts. pic.twitter.com/gXJlvyXN2A— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 24, 2021

Virat Kohli looks ready to play The Professor from Money heist in Indian version pic.twitter.com/ZXFR5Q1CM1— Pratikshit (@Pratikshit6) May 24, 2021

Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18 pic.twitter.com/hDksy9pdrE— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

Before you get hyped up as the Kohli fans did, you must know the viral pic is photoshopped.

Photo edited bhai log itna seriously mat lo — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

Another user shared a screengrab from a sponsored partnership deal advert of Kohli with an e-commerce website that was used to photoshop before being shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kohli recently gave a sum of Rs 6.77 lakh for the Covid-19 treatment of K.S. Sravanthi Naidu’s mother – S.K. Suman. Sravanthi’s mother is in critical condition and she had appealed to the BCCI and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) amongst others for help with her treatment.

Kohli was tagged in a tweet by N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI South Zone convenor (women’s cricket) and sister of former BCCI President, N. Shivlal Yadav, asking for help for Sravanthi. Sravanthi has represented India in one Test, 4 ODIs and 6 T2OIs and last played for the country in 2014. She was primarily a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She had already spent a large sum of Rs 16 lakh on her parents’ treatment who had both tested positive for Covid-19.

