Virat Kohli's Wry Smile After Controversial Dismissal Sums Up Umpiring 'Debacle'

India Test captain Virat Kohli was given out after the ball struck on the front pad by a delivery from Ajaz Patel in the 30th over of the second Test match between India and New Zealand. You would think that Kohli getting out for a duck after taking a break from the first match would make the news, but it was the way that he was given out enraged cricket fans in the country. As soon as the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger, Kohli instantly went upstairs with Decision Review System. While there seemed to be a clear inside edge during the replays, the umpires seemed to have a tough time figuring out if the ball hit the bat first and, therefore, third umpire Virender Sharma felt that the evidence was inconclusive and asked Chaudhary to stick to his decision.

While Kohli looked quite frustrated and slammed his bat on the boundary rope on his way out, things seemed to be cooled down in the dressing room. Ever since the bizarre dismissal, a video started circulating on social media where Kohli could be seen back in the pavilion. In the video, Kohli is captured watching the TV replays and giving out a wry smile that somewhat sums up the nature of his dismissal.

Clearly see there was deviation. Ball hit bat first. Virat Kohli immediately take review. Third umpire doing such mistake. Nothing is going good for Virat Kohli. #IndvsNZtest #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/P3Ugpa3rY3— Arjit Gupta (@guptarjit) December 3, 2021

Even fans could sense that Kohli laughed off the umpiring disaster.

Finally #ViratKohli’s smile makes all our sadness go away. 😂❤️😅Even he knows its not out and laughing out in the dressing room for the stupid umpiring decisions.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PL8hDaraeU — Tamil Viratians 🏏 (@Tamil_Viratians) December 3, 2021

Earlier India were in the midst of some trouble as Ajaz Patel managed to trigger a collapse with wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shubman Gill (44). Kohli, who had a broad smile on his face after winning the toss, spoke about the three forced changes made in the playing XI. Earlier, in the morning, the BCCI confirmed that the trio of Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were ruled out of the Mumbai Test owing to injuries. The skipper came in place of his deputy while Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj replaced the other two.

