'Virat Means Domination': Captain Kohli Hailed After Colossal Test Win Over New Zealand

From Ravichandran Ashwin weaving magic to stunning 150 by Mayank Agarwal to Axar Patel’s gritty fifty, India meant domination in the second Test against New Zealand. Early on Day 4 of the second and final Test of the series, India sealed a thumping 372-run win over world champion New Zealand and clinched the two-match series 1-0. Chasing an uphill target of 540, the Black Caps bowed down to the lethal spin attack by Ashwin and Jayant Yadav who bagged four wickets each to end New Zealand’s second innings for 167. New Zealand, in the absence of stalwart Kane Williamson, had only managed all of 62 runs in their first innings.

The match also marked the return of Virat Kohli under whom India sealed the memorable Test victory. Crediting the win to the leader, cricket fans assembled to congratulate the ‘GOAT.’

India's 6 out of 7 biggest wins in terms of runs in Test cricket history have come under Virat Kohli's captaincy.India under Virat means domination. pic.twitter.com/HTsC1BD61Y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2021

Virat Kohli is the first player in the history to complete 50 wins in all three formats - one of the greats in world cricket.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 6, 2021

Virat Kohli giving the series trophy to the debutant Shreyas Iyer and it was the 14th consecutive Test series win for India at home. pic.twitter.com/xysvvtxLeJ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 6, 2021

Virat Kohli As Captain Only:•30+ Wins in Tests.•30+ Wins in ODIs.•30+ Wins in T20Is. Virat Kohli As Player Only: •50+ Wins in Tests.•50+ Wins in ODIs.•50+ Wins in T20Is. pic.twitter.com/TONN79Pr7o — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 6, 2021

Meet the first ever player in history to be a part of 50 Test wins, 50 T20I wins and 50 ODI Wins.G.O.A.T @imVkohli ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gikNzY099A — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) December 6, 2021

Most Test Wins As Captain :- Smith - 53 Ponting - 48 Waugh - 41 Virat Kohli - 39*Most successful Asian Captain @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4wrnFU7LBX — Gaurav🕊️ (@Kohli4ever) December 6, 2021

34 Cricketers Part of 50 or more Test Wins92 Cricketers Part of 50 or more Odi Wins14 Cricketers Part of 50 or more T20I WinsOnly 1 Part of 50 or more wins in all 3 Formats@imVkohli 😎🔥 ©Vidhu Pal Singh pic.twitter.com/5urZATDcWg — Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) December 6, 2021

Meet the first ever player in history to be a part of 50 Test wins, 50 T20I wins and 50 ODI Wins, G.O.A.T @imVkohli ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vZQuuNKkcZ— ً (@Sobuujj) December 6, 2021

Virat Kohli as Test captain:Matches - 66.Wins - 39.Lost - 16.Draw - 11. At Home: Matches - 31.Won - 24.Lost - 2. - One of the greatest of all time record for Virat! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2021

India opted to bat first a sparkling century from opener Mayank Agarwal (150) helped them to 325-all out. Ajaz Patel was the standout performer claiming all 10 wickets of the Indian innings to become just the third bowler in Test history to do so.

However, New Zealand’s reply lasted just 28.1 overs as they conceded a big first-innings lead which India then took well beyond their reach after declaring their second innings on 276/7.

