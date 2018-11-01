English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat Shining: Mumbai Artist Creates World's 'Largest' Diya Portrait as a Birthday Gift to Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's fans are setting records of their own.
Image credits: Abaasaheb Shewale / Facebook
Run making machine and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is probably the best in the business. Kohli, who recently became the fastest batsman to reach the 10000 ODI milestone, is on a record-breaking spree. Not so far behind, are his fans, who wish to keep up with King Kohli by setting records of their own.
Paying tribute to the star batsman, a Mumbai-based artist has created a mosaic art of the Indian skipper using nothing but diyas. 4482 of them. As a birthday gift to Kohli.
The huge artwork which is put up on display at Seawoods Grand Central Mall in Navi Mumbai is grabbing eyeballs. Why not? Measuring at a size of 9.5 X 14 ft, the artist claims that it is the world’s largest diya mosaic art ever made.
“Virat is shining like a bright light at the moment and with the Diwali approaching, I thought this would be an apt way to pay tribute. As his birthday is on November 5 and that is also the day Diwali is starting this year, it felt the right thing to do,” 31-year-old artist Abaasaheb Shewale told indianexpress.com.
The record holder artist Shewale also said that he has spent around 10000 on the art and notified Guinness Book of World Records for the official confirmation.
The curator and artist took to his page and invited netizens to witness the giant art.
And if you want to see how the portrait came to life, here you go:
