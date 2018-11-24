GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Virender Sehwag Challenges Twitterati to Come Up With Rhyming Cricketers and His Fans Deliver

Just Sehwag things.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
Virender Sehwag Challenges Twitterati to Come Up With Rhyming Cricketers and His Fans Deliver
File image. (Getty)
The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' Virender Sehwag is enjoying every bit of his retirement and his Twitter account is proof.

Viru, whose second innings on the microblogging site is as entertaining as his batting, loves engaging with his audience time and again and he recently had a new challenge in his kit for the cricket fans.

Sehwag is currently following the England vs Sri Lanka Test series and is keen to see Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, and Ben Stokes in the playing eleven of the English team, not for cricket purposes but for their rhyming names. Yes.

"If England had picked Woakes, would have been nice to see Stokes, Foakes, Woakes. Looking forward to the day when these 3 play together
#EngvSL," he wrote.




Knowing it wouldn't happen anytime soon given England benched their seam bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes for the third Test, he put Twitterati to work and challenged them to come up with rhyming names of cricketers from other playing nations.




His fans didn't disappoint him.




























