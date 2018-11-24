Virender Sehwag Challenges Twitterati to Come Up With Rhyming Cricketers and His Fans Deliver
Just Sehwag things.
File image. (Getty)
Viru, whose second innings on the microblogging site is as entertaining as his batting, loves engaging with his audience time and again and he recently had a new challenge in his kit for the cricket fans.
Sehwag is currently following the England vs Sri Lanka Test series and is keen to see Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, and Ben Stokes in the playing eleven of the English team, not for cricket purposes but for their rhyming names. Yes.
"If England had picked Woakes, would have been nice to see Stokes, Foakes, Woakes. Looking forward to the day when these 3 play together
#EngvSL," he wrote.
If England had picked Woakes, would have been nice to see Stokes, Foakes, Woakes. Looking forward to the day when these 3 play together— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 23, 2018
Knowing it wouldn't happen anytime soon given England benched their seam bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes for the third Test, he put Twitterati to work and challenged them to come up with rhyming names of cricketers from other playing nations.
Please name 3 rhyming names in cricket teams ever ! https://t.co/gkYd95fc3r— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 23, 2018
His fans didn't disappoint him.
All-time 'Kar' XII: Sunil Gavaskar, Ramnath Parkar, Ajit Wadekar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Vijay Manjrekar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Eknath Solkar, Dattu Phadkar, Ajit Agarkar, Dattaram Hindelkar (wk). 12th man: Ghulam Parkar.— Varadraj (@varadadya) November 23, 2018
Sunil, Kapil , Anil !#Cricket #India— Akshay Vadodariya (@aki26991) November 23, 2018
Mahendra (Dhoni)— Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) November 23, 2018
Ravindra (Jadeja)
Yuzvendra (Chahal)
Dinesh (Karthik)— Sivakumar (@Siva4374) November 23, 2018
Suresh( Raina )
Umesh( yadhav )
Aaphi ke naam se hai Viru Pa but you all weren't from same era.— Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) November 23, 2018
Virender (Sehwag)
Reetinder (Sodhi)
Mohinder (Amarnath)
Surinder (Amarnath)
Ganguli kambli kohli https://t.co/vtKq2iQo10— Thakur Sahab (@ThakurS22817076) November 23, 2018
Mahendra Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh— Amogh Bharadwaj G (@amogh28) November 23, 2018
Tharanga, eranga, suranga— Prafull (@prafull_tweetz) November 23, 2018
Willey and Dilley played for England. Against Australia, the scorecard once read Lillee c Willey b Dilley. My favourite is the pair of Chahal and Pahal playing for Haryana.— Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) November 23, 2018
