Virender Sehwag Criticised for Sharing Video of Ragpicker Clapping During Janata Curfew

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag never fails to impress his followers with his social media pun. Sehwag has once again caught everybody’s attention after he shared a video of a ragpicker, who took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all the medical staff and healthcare professionals who are working round the clock to treat Covid-19 patients.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the former cricketer wrote, “Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew. May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon”.

May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon. pic.twitter.com/BGw2jdwpGJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Reacting to Sehwag’s post, netizens shared videos showing people banging utensils and clapping in slums to express support to essential service providers. Twitterati also put out videos of people showing this gesture irrespective of their age.

Sharing a video of a man banging thali outside a makeshift tent, a user wrote that love for the nation is not dependent on balconies.

Another video shared in response to Sehwag’s tweet shows an old man and a child expressing their gratitude to essential service providers by beating utensil with a stick.

However, Sehwag’s tweet failed to impress a few who criticised him. A user said that before sharing the video people should think of helping such ragpickers.

This video doesn't help showing everyone has humanity before uploading a video we can still help him the exact direction how to leave like all of us that's is called humanity — sunith ragnarok (@Sunithragnarok) March 22, 2020

Another user asked the former cricketer to set up a place for donation for such people.