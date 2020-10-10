Virender Sehwag Faces Heat for Mocking Sunrisers Hyderabad With 'Walkover' Remark in IPL

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is once again on the receiving end of trolls. The former batsman, during a recent interaction with Gaurav Kapur, had made a downsizing comment on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The David Warner-led side faced Kings XI Punjab on October 8. They registered their third win of the season with a 69-run margin over the Punjab side in the 22nd match. Easily one of their best appearances in the IPL season thus far.

However, more than the win, SRH fans trended Sehwag who commented ahead of the match that the Hyderabad team were not capable of putting more than 150 total on the scoreboard.

In a strongly opinionated statement, last week, Sehwag suggested a walkover for Hyderabad. He mocked the team saying that they will not take their run tally over 200 but stick around 150 for all their fixtures.

Their batting doesn't have the fire that takes to score 200 plus. If they were to battle against Mumbai Indians, they would not stand a chance. If the Rohit Sharma led side bats first they will score 200-250.

@virendersehwag paji bolti band hogaya kya, Ab aap commentary se walkout karlo #SRHvKXIPpic.twitter.com/CDdn3iqVs3 — ChandraVarma (@chandravarma_p) October 8, 2020

However, in a complete turn of events and contrast of Sehwag’s remarks, SRH bundled up a score of 201. Together, the openers of Hyderabad-based outfit stitched up an exemplary partnership. After winning the toss, they went to bat first. Jonny Bairstow (97) and David Warner (52) steered the wheels in the winning direction for their squad. The chief architects backed the massive achievement with their 160-run union.

Fans of the Orange Army were in no mood to spare Virender Sehwag for his insulting comments earlier.

This is what Twitter had to say:

Dear @virendersehwag , Hope you seen today @SunRisers performance. #sunrisers score low and won many games with #SRH bowling and fielding performance, scored high & won many games. Please don't underestimate #OrangeArmy https://t.co/54N4FAtEnn — శ్రీ రామ్ (@JSPSriram) October 8, 2020

@virendersehwag Paaji aaj @SunRisers jo appse hisabh se 150 wali team hai 200 marke batadi vo bhi apke poorane team ke against abh bolo — Sambhav (@Kimtee_24) October 8, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Rajasthan Royals in the 26th Match in Dubai on Sunday.