Virender Sehwag Fans Show Concern as Former Cricketer Shares Video of Kid Driving JCB

Netizens have a habit of sharing photos and videos that they find amazing.

The internet is replete with clips of people having extraordinary skills. Whenever such posts are uploaded, they go viral on social media. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is one such netizen who could not resist himself from sharing an impressive video.

The clip posted by Sehwag on Twitter shows a five-year-old boy effortlessly operating a JCB, which is for demolition and construction work.

In the video, the boy named Rajesh is seen easily driving the heavy machine and picking up the sand with it. Towards the end of the clip, he comfortably drives the machine in the backward direction.

Putting out the video, Sehwag said that he has not seen anything better than this. "If you think you can or you cannot, you are right. Wouldn't advise anyone to try this at a young age, but just can't stop applauding," he added.

Sehwag’s post has garnered over 13K likes and 2.1K retweets. Tweeple also flooded the tweet with comments.

Some people praised the boy for his skill, while others expressed concern over a lad driving JCB as it can be risky.

One user wrote, "Incredible India," while another said it is risky for both the boy as well as people standing there.

"Sir, this is an extremely dangerous job and is illegal for children to carry out. Request you not to share such videos," read one tweet.

One person said that talent never waits for age, sharing a video which shows a boy exhibiting his dancing skills.