Virender Sehwag Has the Perfect Video to Show India's Excitement for IPL 2021

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is just a day away and the excitement on social media is palpable. The Mumbai Indians will be clashing with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first match of the tournament that will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With just a few hours from the start of the tournament, social media is filled with fervent excitement. And it seems one of the most eagerly waiting people is former cricketer Virender Sehwag who seems to be ready for the upcoming celebration of cricket. Taking to Instagram, the former cricketer shared a video of an old man dancing vigorously with the caption, “Kal se woh shuru hone waala hai, jiska besabri se intezaar tha #ipl".

The IPL 2021 is about to kick off on Friday and three-time champs Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Ahead of the match, CSK chief chief executive Kasi Viswanathan spoke to Indian Express, in an interview about MS Dhoni’s future and also Cheteshwar Pujara.

While excitement is high, the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, among the players, franchise staff, service providers and several others associated with the tournament has become a headache for the BCCI. This season we’ll again see teams playing their heart out inside empty stadiums to curb the spread of the virus. Despite being inside the bio-secure bubble, the virus is proving to be a menace ahead of the start of the cash-rich league.

