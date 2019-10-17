Sehwag Wins Praises for Training Kids of 'Pulwama Shaheeds' at His School
Sehwag's post drew a lot of appreciation on social media as fans went emotional over the photos.
Images tweeted by Virender Sehwag.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has shared pictures of two kids training at the Sehwag International School on Wednesday. The two kids belong to the families of soldiers killed in Pulwama.
"Son of Heroes! What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives. Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Few things can beat this happiness!" Sehwag tweeted.
His post drew a lot of appreciation on social media as a fan went emotional over the kids training at his school.
"Sir, so good to see what u r giving back to the society. Specially, our soldiers r never given their due credit. This is at least a step in the right direction forward (sic)," a fan wrote on Twitter.
Calling Sehwag a 'true hero', another fan said: "Sir, you are also a true hero because you are taking care of heroes sons."
"Sir, you are a great person and doing a great job, therefore we salute you," another user joined in.
Significantly, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
