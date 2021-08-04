Virender Sehwag's Cryptic 'Phone Number' Has Twitter Second-Guessing

Virender Sehwag just dropped his phone number on Twitter. Well, to be precise, he dropped a phone number. We know it’s a legit phone number and not just a random assortment of digits because, of course, loads of Twitterati tried calling it. Some calls went unanswered, while some callers were asked to record a message. Some claimed to have heard a recorded greeting in Sehwag’s voice. Sehwag tweeted that he dropped his phone in the shower and asked people to call him at the number he shared. Real, prank or promotional gimmick, it was memes galore on Twitter thereafter.

Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 3, 2021

Some Twitter users apparently decided that the number has a deeper meaning. The following is one user’s attempt at decoding it.

112 - Score in 1-wicket win while scoring most of the runs against at Auckland, 2004083 - Score in famous chase at Chennai319 - Highest Test score— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 3, 2021

Valiant efforts at decoding were made, really, some of which were as quickly debunked by other users.

May be it's like 91- India Code120 - Gaziabad Code, Virender Sehwag Cricket Academy83- 1983 India's first world cup319- Everyone knows— Veronica Singh (@Veronica_360) August 3, 2021

Twitterati really brought out their sleuthing skills, no holds barred.

How come the number is showing of Maharashtra…sehwag lives in Delhi….FRAUD— Shubham (@Shuma_44) August 3, 2021

Many were torn between whether it was some sort of advertising strategy or if Sehwag’s Twitter account had been hacked. The tweet, however, never ended up being deleted and Sehwag has tweeted a few times since. So it might be safe to say that the account has not been hacked.

I think its hacked redirected me to some iphone for 1 rs site— Flying Dagger🗡️ (@su30mki94) August 3, 2021

Lol. Advertising technique😂, people thinking that your account is hacked.— Dy tweets (@durgansh431891) August 3, 2021

Some marketing gimmickFor sure.— Kshitij Shah (@kshitijshah23) August 3, 2021

And then, there were memes.

This image is for Those who are trying these no. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/Gjy5Z3o8Y0— Aman Jeengar (@amanjeengar) August 3, 2021

People calling on that number right now are like.. pic.twitter.com/g00WoKKamc— Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) August 3, 2021

This phone Viru paaji 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/TtYTozSVjT— Shambhavi Singh. (@Krishnjagatguru) August 3, 2021

Virender Sehwag Fans - after they couldn’t reach back to him pic.twitter.com/rOVtG2OTfl— Karamdeep #TokyoOlympics (@oyeekd) August 3, 2021

sir phone kr rha hun but… 🤪 pic.twitter.com/q5F8zRPC22— Naveen Rai (@Ra1Naveen) August 3, 2021

Hahahaha, now they you have your data 😭😭😭What was it tho? — Kshitij Shah (@kshitijshah23) August 3, 2021

Eventually, the ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ meme template sneaked its way in as it does, but with a twist.

A number of users said they were redirected to some sort of unrelated site. Some even warned against calling the number.

Either your account has been hacked, or you've gone mad. In either case, it's not recommended to call up that number.— Arindam Kesh (@KeshArindam) August 3, 2021

Many were posting Truecaller screenshots, where the identification kept changing on the basis of how people kept saving it.

Naam to sahi dikha rha h Truecaller . But phone nhi lag rha h. pic.twitter.com/K3ldd45b7D— राहुल 🇮🇳 Rahul 🇮🇳 (@RAHULPA461) August 3, 2021

Sehwag seems to be decently tech savvy, so the number-sharing incident was probably not a mishap or miscalculation. Ahead of IPL 2021, Sehwag shared a hilarious video on Instagram. The former cricketer shared a video of an old man dancing vigorously with the caption, “Kal se woh shuru hone waala hai, jiska besabri se intezaar tha #ipl".

News18 looked the number up on Truecaller. A quick Truecaller search identifies the number as belonging to “Virender Sehwag (Fake)". What do you think is the deal with this number?

