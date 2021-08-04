CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Hockey
Home» News» Buzz» Virender Sehwag's Cryptic 'Phone Number' Has Twitter Second-Guessing
3-MIN READ

Virender Sehwag's Cryptic 'Phone Number' Has Twitter Second-Guessing

Some calls went unanswered, while some callers were asked to record a message. (Credits: Twitter/@virendersehwag)

Some calls went unanswered, while some callers were asked to record a message. (Credits: Twitter/@virendersehwag)

Sehwag tweeted that he dropped his phone in the shower and asked people to call him at the number he shared.

Virender Sehwag just dropped his phone number on Twitter. Well, to be precise, he dropped a phone number. We know it’s a legit phone number and not just a random assortment of digits because, of course, loads of Twitterati tried calling it. Some calls went unanswered, while some callers were asked to record a message. Some claimed to have heard a recorded greeting in Sehwag’s voice. Sehwag tweeted that he dropped his phone in the shower and asked people to call him at the number he shared. Real, prank or promotional gimmick, it was memes galore on Twitter thereafter.

Some Twitter users apparently decided that the number has a deeper meaning. The following is one user’s attempt at decoding it.

RELATED STORIES

Valiant efforts at decoding were made, really, some of which were as quickly debunked by other users.

Twitterati really brought out their sleuthing skills, no holds barred.

Many were torn between whether it was some sort of advertising strategy or if Sehwag’s Twitter account had been hacked. The tweet, however, never ended up being deleted and Sehwag has tweeted a few times since. So it might be safe to say that the account has not been hacked.

And then, there were memes.

Eventually, the ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ meme template sneaked its way in as it does, but with a twist.

A number of users said they were redirected to some sort of unrelated site. Some even warned against calling the number.

Many were posting Truecaller screenshots, where the identification kept changing on the basis of how people kept saving it.

Sehwag seems to be decently tech savvy, so the number-sharing incident was probably not a mishap or miscalculation. Ahead of IPL 2021, Sehwag shared a hilarious video on Instagram. The former cricketer shared a video of an old man dancing vigorously with the caption, “Kal se woh shuru hone waala hai, jiska besabri se intezaar tha #ipl".

News18 looked the number up on Truecaller. A quick Truecaller search identifies the number as belonging to “Virender Sehwag (Fake)". What do you think is the deal with this number?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 04, 2021, 14:52 IST