Virender Sehwag's Tweet after Delhi Earthquake is the Epicentre of Laughs as Capital Shakes Again

The year has been tough, a pandemic that threw life out of gear across the globe, cyclones, political crisis in many parts of the world, floods and earthquakes, of course. National capital Delhi was jolted many times this year. Ask Delhiites, they may have lost count now. Yet another earthquake shook Delhi on Thursday night.

The earthquake measured 4.2 magnitude and social media was flooded with jokes and memes to keep up with yet another incident in an already happening year. Among these jokes was that of former cricketer Virender Sehwag that left the Internet in splits.

"Sab hil gaya bhai (everything shook)," he wrote. That one liner explained the 4.2 magnitude earthquake precisely and to the point.

Sab hil gaya bhai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 17, 2020

Sehwag's tweet has tickled the funny bone Twitter and people are His post garnered funny reactions from the Twitterati with several recounting there own experience while some asked if the cricketer was okay.

Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region late on Thursday after a magnitude 4.2 quake struck Rajasthan.

The National Center for Seismology, which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan.

The earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, the NCS said.