GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Virgin America Airlines May Be Shutting Down - But its Iconic Safety Song Stays Forever

Virgin American Airlines may be no more - but it's safety song is the legacy that will stay.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Virgin America Airlines May Be Shutting Down - But its Iconic Safety Song Stays Forever
Virgin American Airlines may be no more - but it's safety song is the legacy that will stay.
Loading...
Virgin America is known for its catchy safety song that went viral - and continuing on the trend of singing flight safety instructions.

The song, known more popularly as the "Safety Flight Song" gained a lot of popularity when it was posted to Youtube in 2013, and had received attention for being the only kind of flight safety instructions that people actually pay attention to.

The original video promoting the safety has over 13 million views on it.



And while people loved the song and how it reduced watching your flight attendant read them out - Virgin America flight attendants took it a step further by performing the song. There were several videos of them dancing to it.



The flight attendant in this video is Michael Tongko, and now with Virgin America Airlines merging, he performed his song one last time, captured on video here by a passenger in the flight.



After the video started making the rounds, Twitterati picked up on it to show their support for this one last show.







The flight attendant himself responded, saying how "It has been a nostalgic moments working with Virgin America has been.






And while he is basking in adoration of the people who recognize him for his unique ability to perform, Dance With Me USA may even be willing to offer him a job!




Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...