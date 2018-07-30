English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Virgin America Airlines May Be Shutting Down - But its Iconic Safety Song Stays Forever
Virgin America is known for its catchy safety song that went viral - and continuing on the trend of singing flight safety instructions.
The song, known more popularly as the "Safety Flight Song" gained a lot of popularity when it was posted to Youtube in 2013, and had received attention for being the only kind of flight safety instructions that people actually pay attention to.
The original video promoting the safety has over 13 million views on it.
And while people loved the song and how it reduced watching your flight attendant read them out - Virgin America flight attendants took it a step further by performing the song. There were several videos of them dancing to it.
The flight attendant in this video is Michael Tongko, and now with Virgin America Airlines merging, he performed his song one last time, captured on video here by a passenger in the flight.
And while he is basking in adoration of the people who recognize him for his unique ability to perform, Dance With Me USA may even be willing to offer him a job!
Virgin America Safety Film being retired next week so our flight attendant danced it for us... #VXForever pic.twitter.com/DHYZ7xLceG
— ☕️ (@hunterwalk) July 28, 2018
I’ve had this guy on my flight before he has perfected the routine. Tru hero — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) July 28, 2018
Thank you for sending us some Virgin America love. ❤️✈️ definitely been an emotional past few days.
— Mikey Tongko-Burry (@mikeytburry) July 29, 2018
I will miss @mikeytburry's 'safety dance.' Only he could make passengers laugh, clap AND feel safe and taken care of in his very special way. I was lucky to experience one of his onboard performances! ⚡️ https://t.co/GtN1bL6bMk — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) July 29, 2018
@richardbranson @VirginAmerica as I work my last flights wearing the Virgin America Uniform (by this time next week I'll be in the Alaska Blue), feeling nostalgic about the amazing moments VX has given me. ✈️ #Grateful #virginamerica pic.twitter.com/UrEjtgoRzr
— Mikey Tongko-Burry (@mikeytburry) July 29, 2018
@mikeytburry, you are a gift! https://t.co/7cLiHlFYS9 — O M O J U (@omojumiller) July 29, 2018
Sending love and hugs ✈️
— Mikey Tongko-Burry (@mikeytburry) July 29, 2018
And while he is basking in adoration of the people who recognize him for his unique ability to perform, Dance With Me USA may even be willing to offer him a job!
We want to offer this man a job! https://t.co/WV4cd4WQIg — Dance With Me (@DanceWithMeUSA) July 30, 2018
Oh mah gahsh ❤️ https://t.co/wklfbCj6nB
— Mikey Tongko-Burry (@mikeytburry) July 30, 2018
