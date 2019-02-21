English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
It should be noted that the erstwhile Concorde flight service, which flew between New York and London, typically flew at 2140 km/h or 1334 mph), more than twice the speed of ordinary aircraft, meaning that the Dreamliner's record is for within its own category of passenger aircraft.
Virgin Atlantic (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Virgin Atlantic)
Loading...
We hope the passengers of Virgin Atlantic Flight 8, flying from Los Angeles to London on Monday night, were buckled in as the Dreamliner aircraft hit a record-shattering speed of nearly 13000kmph, as it caught a lucky tailwind over the New York City area.
The jet stream, which is what the various rivers of air flowing over the world are known as, was a record breaker in its own right, clocking in at over 370kmph, breaking its previous record of 358kmph, as reported by CBS. This was recorded as the fastest jet stream in over half a century. Having caught the jet stream at the best possible moment, the Virgin Atlantic flight hit a top speed of 801 miles per hour (12898 kmph) over the US state of Pennsylvania.
"The typical cruising speed of the Dreamliner is 561 mph," reported CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave, adding, "The past record for the 787 is 776 mph set in January 2017 by a Norwegian 787-9 flying from JFK to London Gatwick. That flight set a record for the fastest subsonic transatlantic commercial airline flight — 5 hours and 13 minutes, thanks to a 202 mph tailwind."
While transcontinental planes boast powerful engines that are responsible for their flight speeds, the jetstreams or "rivers of air", which stream high up across large swathes of the world's atmosphere also help boost the speed of aircrafts and factor into pilots' calculations as they fly across the sky.
"A 100mph (160kmph) increase in the jet stream above typical can add or remove about an hour from a five to six hour flight," according to a spokesperson from FlightAware, whiich is a global aviation software and data services company that also happens to provide the most up-to-date flight tracking information, as we can personally attest. Sorry Google.
Those of our more scientifically-aware readers may be thinking that the Virgin Atlantic flight may have broken the sound barrier, which is 760 mph, but it didn't, as its cruising speed was bolstered by the strong tailwind that surrounded it and not achieved by the plane itself. It should be noted that the erstwhile Concorde flight service, which flew between New York and London, typically flew at 2140 km/h or 1334 mph), more than twice the speed of ordinary aircraft, meaning that the Dreamliner's record is for within its own category of passenger aircraft.
Military aircraft can often reach much higher speeds, with the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird having held the world record for the fastest 'air-breathing manned aircraft' with a recorded speed of 2,1932mph or 3,529kmph, since 1976. At least according to published records.
The jet stream, which is what the various rivers of air flowing over the world are known as, was a record breaker in its own right, clocking in at over 370kmph, breaking its previous record of 358kmph, as reported by CBS. This was recorded as the fastest jet stream in over half a century. Having caught the jet stream at the best possible moment, the Virgin Atlantic flight hit a top speed of 801 miles per hour (12898 kmph) over the US state of Pennsylvania.
"The typical cruising speed of the Dreamliner is 561 mph," reported CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave, adding, "The past record for the 787 is 776 mph set in January 2017 by a Norwegian 787-9 flying from JFK to London Gatwick. That flight set a record for the fastest subsonic transatlantic commercial airline flight — 5 hours and 13 minutes, thanks to a 202 mph tailwind."
While transcontinental planes boast powerful engines that are responsible for their flight speeds, the jetstreams or "rivers of air", which stream high up across large swathes of the world's atmosphere also help boost the speed of aircrafts and factor into pilots' calculations as they fly across the sky.
"A 100mph (160kmph) increase in the jet stream above typical can add or remove about an hour from a five to six hour flight," according to a spokesperson from FlightAware, whiich is a global aviation software and data services company that also happens to provide the most up-to-date flight tracking information, as we can personally attest. Sorry Google.
Those of our more scientifically-aware readers may be thinking that the Virgin Atlantic flight may have broken the sound barrier, which is 760 mph, but it didn't, as its cruising speed was bolstered by the strong tailwind that surrounded it and not achieved by the plane itself. It should be noted that the erstwhile Concorde flight service, which flew between New York and London, typically flew at 2140 km/h or 1334 mph), more than twice the speed of ordinary aircraft, meaning that the Dreamliner's record is for within its own category of passenger aircraft.
Military aircraft can often reach much higher speeds, with the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird having held the world record for the fastest 'air-breathing manned aircraft' with a recorded speed of 2,1932mph or 3,529kmph, since 1976. At least according to published records.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets a Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results