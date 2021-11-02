Virgin Birth: Asexual Reproduction Documented in Endangered California Condors

​As per a new study, virgin births can take place in endangered California condors. The study confirmed that two male chicks hatched from unfertilized eggs in the years 2001 and 2009. These chicks dubbed SB260 and SB517 had DNA 100 per cent like that of their mothers. This means that the adult condors themselves fertilized the eggs. This phenomenon is known as parthenogenesis. However, the researchers did not know that the chicks were born through asexual reproduction until they had health complications and died due to it. One of them passed away at the age of two in 2003 and the other at the age of eight in 2017.

In a press release, the San Diego Zoo mentioned that the team has plans of continuing genotyping efforts in future with the hope of identifying other parthenogenetic cases. The co-author of the study and the director of conservation genetics for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Oliver Ryder said that questions have been raised with these findings if this might occur undetected in other species. California Condors are North America’s largest land animal. They have a wingspan of about 9.5 foot and up to 31 pounds of weight. This bird once flourished across the US but have been on the decline since the time European settlers first spreads across North America as per National Geographic reports. They have been in the endangered species list of US since 1967 and were also on the brink of extension.

San Diego Zoo-like breeding programs have been working to revive the population. The California zoo team welcomed the chicks with open arms but did not comprehend that the pair were produced through a virgin birth since the others had produced multiple offsprings with mates. Ryder said that they were not exactly looking for parthenogenesis evidence it just hit them in the face. While SB260 was smaller than the average and faced difficulty in mixing with wild condors SB517 had curved spine and walking trouble but was never released in the wild. Researchers could not say if the heath issues were because of the way they were born but such issues have occurred in other animals with virgin births.

